What Politicians Couldn't Do, DJ Snake Did: Urges Indians To Stay Strong & United

Amid the ongoing protests around Citizenship Amendment Act across the nation, international artist William Sami Étienne Grigahcine requested fans to maintain and spread peace.

December 28, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Music artists have there way to reach out with a message like no other people. The amazing thing is what politicians can’t do, these talented minds can through their music tracks.

Amid the ongoing protests around Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the nation, international artist William Sami Étienne Grigahcine popularly known as DJ Snake requested the fellow fans to maintain and spread peace. The ongoing tension is not hidden from anyone, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity for Snake to send a strong message during his performance at Sunburn music festival 2019.

Without even mentioning the word CAA or taking any political stance, Snake send a thoughtful message asking everyone in India to stay united.

"I love you India... whole world is watching you. No matter where are you are from... whether you are from east or south...no matter what your religion is... just be together and stay united.... So do not listen to TV, radio or what any politician is saying. Just spread love and peace," he said.

Snake is currently in India and was one of the major performer at the popular EDM festival. He even hoisted Indian National Flag while performing touching the right cord and making all the fans go gaga.

Ending it on high note he said, “The Shukriya everyone for calling me to this beautiful country. We all are a family.”