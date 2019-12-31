What India Made & Watched in 2019: #11 Popular Shows That You Can't-Miss

Entrepreneur India has handpicked some Indian web series that you need to binge-watch and relish some entertaining and engaging content

Digital-first audiences are actively seeking out riveting storytelling and compelling narratives that they can strike a chord with. 2019 has hands down been a year for all the ‘Binge watchers’ out there, as global OTT players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and homegrown OTT platforms like VOOT, Alt Balaji, TVF has managed to sneak into people's living rooms with refreshing and relatable content.

It is interesting to see how OTT shows have found an important space in our lives. This year India makers not only experimented but also made some great content, presenting the audience with a plethora of originals to pick from across various genres. So no matter what your New Year plans are...you always need a list to great shows to binge watch from.

Little Things 3

Going strong, Netflix presented us with the third season of Little Things. Long-distance relationships, introspection and coming of age, that’s the bedrock of the latest season. Watched across various age group people this one has an emotional connect. Starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar in lead roles, Little Things takes you through a beautiful journey that follows the daily lives of the couple and shows their relationship over the years. A testimony of relationship the season ends on an interesting note where Dhruv and Kavya embark on different journeys, with the unspoken promise that they will come back stronger.

Sacred Games Season 2

Well, this Netflix show seriously needs no introduction. After the first season of “Sacred Games” earned critical acclaim, season 2 much waited. It's one of the shows that even got an International Emmy nomination. Starring the Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the show follows the same cop-and-robber plotline. Though the second season takes its own sweet time to build the story, however, the layering of its lead character, Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), can't be missed.

Work It Up

A show where B-town favorites sweat it out and spill their secrets. Hosted by Sophie Choudry, ‘TikTok presents Work It Up’ is a 7-part series featuring leading beauties such as Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more. Ditching the usual couch setup, this Voot show has been successful in engaging its viewers with fun, fitness and diet stories where the celebs get candid and reveal their fun and edgy locker room secrets.

Gullak

Crumbling walls, endless hassles, unconditional relationships, and unforgettable memories; this is what defines the dynamics of the Indian middle class. Weaving these dynamics not just into a story but series of anecdotes, Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and written by Nikhil Vijay, the show teaches the lesson of sailing through unexpected highs and disappointing lows. Set in the quaint by-lanes of the Indian heartland, this show over 5 episodes follows the journey Santosh & Shanti Mishra and their sons Annu and Aman, as they savor the many flavors of small-town life with a dash of humor, wit and of course, loads of love. The show features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Sunita Rajwar in the lead.

Queen

She was born for greater things. A force who rose from the ashes like a phoenix to rule the state as its youngest female chief minister. She was a reluctant actress, politician, and non-conformist until the very end, whose name created a buzz like no other one. Inspired by true events, this is one of the most talked MX Player shows. The story brings Shakthi Sheshadri – a woman who was pushed to embrace life choices which weren’t her own, and yet she excelled in each of those chapters.

Directed by National Award winner Gautham Vasudev Menon & film director Prasath Murugesan, the ropes Baahubali Rajamata Ramya Krishnan in and as Queen.

Modi- Journey of a Common Man

The 10-part original series by Eros brings us the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Starting at the age of 12 and traverses through his youth to becoming the Prime Minister of India, this show is not just interesting but very gripping. In case you are interested in knowing about Modi, this one should be on your watch list for sure.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

Alt Balaji and Zee 5's Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is an interesting rom-com that revolves around two ex-lovers, Nitya, a head chef, and Vikram, a Michelin Star chef. Soon destiny brings them face to face after a break of 8 years. The cast includes television's dearest bahu Divyanka Tripathi and 90s heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal paired opposite each other in this sweet and spicy original that satisfies your appetite for sure.

Kaafir

Kaafir, Dia Mirza’s web debut is another masterpiece introduced to the web world in 2019. This Zee5 drama-thriller with a great premise and a compelling narrative. Though the eight-episode series received criticism, the story leaves a lasting impression on the audience. It is about a Pakistani woman Kainaaz Akhtar and her child who are held as prisoners and how a journalist tries to get justice for them.

Inside Edge 2

The first season of Inside Edge was a fast-paced and edgy inside view, at what goes on behind the scenes of India’s favourite game with prime focus on a fictional cricket team called Mumbai Mavericks. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, this Amazon Prime original left the viewers with a whole lot of questions. And the power-packed Season 2 is here to answer everything. Starring Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, and Sayani Gupta, among others, the second season is bigger than the first in all aspects.

Hostages

An adaptation of an Israeli crime thriller by the same name, Hotstar's hostages is a seat-edge drama, to say the least. Directed by Sudhir Mishra the plot majorly focuses on a surgeon who is ordered to take the life of the Chief Minister to save the life of her family. Starring Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra in crucial roles, this one is a binge-watch show.

Kota Factory

Topping the chart of India’s top television and web series (IMDB), Kota Factory is India's first 'Black and White' show that highlights the problems faced by present-day IIT-JEE aspirants in their day-to-day lives. Directed by Raghav Subbu, this TVF original takes us through an interesting narrative that follows the life of 17-year-old Vaibhav who moves to Kota from Itarsi. What makes this show stand out is how many Millenials can truly relate to it.