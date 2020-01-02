Busy Working? These Dietary Supplements Will Boost Your Mental & Physical Health

Enter 2020 in Healthy Wealthy Mode by inculcating these dietary supplements for betterment mental and physical health

January 2, 2020 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We all have good intentions to eat healthy, but not many of us manage that perfect balanced nutritional plate at all times. Keeping a tab on our nutritional intake is a task, which we often fail miserably due to our hectic work schedule.

If we go as per the studies hardly 20 percent of us eat well enough to provide us with all of our essential nutrients. Even when you are consuming the best organics food, the vitamin-pack ingredients that it once had, have decreased as the quality of soil has been affected.

But you don’t need to worry. As working professionals, we live a fast pace life. However, we can often give our body a daily boost but inculcating some essential dietary and health supplements. Entrepreneur India spoke to Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder, and CEO, One Life Nutriscience Pvt Ltd, who gives us an insight on health supplements.

Talking about the importance of supplements, we highlight some essential topics like:

Misconception about health supplements, Health supplements for busy working people, what to have to increase your immunity, when in stress and anxiety which health supplements you should opt for.

Importance, Safety & Misconceptions:

Supplements are originated to fill the nutritional gaps. They are often recommended when diet alone is not enough to fulfill the demand or the availability of nutrient-dense foods is difficult, in such conditions, supplements are a boon.

Talking about the safety of supplements Aggarwal said, "Health supplements can have multiple benefits. Supplements, unlike drugs, do not have side effects on the organs. That is because they are made from food or have nutrients that the body already produces. Supplements that are compliant to the food laws, are generally safe."

#4 Must-have Supplements for Busy Working Class:

A person who is tied up in work and has less time to devote to his health, case supplements can be a boon. They not only provide easy access to healthy alternatives but also save time and energy to procure them.

But what supplements you include in your diet is something we often are unaware of. Aggarwal breaks down the vital supplements for us and suggests:

Superfoods (Super greens, Super veggies, Wheatgrass)- When the schedule is hectic, we often skip nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables, it's then these supplements come as a very handy option. "The person can be recommended dosage of micronutrients and anti-oxidants with 1 scoop of these superfoods and they are easy to carry as well," he said.

Multivitamins- Deficiency of micronutrients can be a major issue when diets are compromised. "Opt for multi-vitamin tablets, one dosage every day. It meets your vitamins and minerals needs," he said.

Fish oils- Research has shown that the majority of health issues like Inflammation, heart disorders, Low immunity are related to the imbalance of Omega3: Omega 6 fat ratios.

Highlighting the lack of its consumption in our body he said, "Generally, our diets are loaded with omega 6 and deficient in Omega 3 fats. Including fish or fish oil supplements can provide EPA and DHA from the best quality salmon oil. Correcting these ratios by including Omega 3 fats can improve overall health to a great extent."

Anti-oxidant supplements- Anti-oxidants are free radical scavengers. They reduce the ill effects associated with stress. "Include anti-oxidants that have grape seed extract, Alpha Lipoic Acid, berry supplements to delay aging and increase productivity," he recommends.

Whey Protein supplement And Protein Bars:

A major concern observed with faulty diets is the deficiency of good quality protein. This leads to many issues like reduced stamina, decrease in muscle mass, accelerated aging, poor quality of hair, skin, and nails.

"Our body often craves for proper protein intake. All this can be overcome by the inclusion of protein isolate or protein bars. Feasibility and ease of usage make them the best choices as midmeal snacks." he said.

#5 Supplements for Building Immunity

Protein supplements and multivitamins are essential. While protein deficiency correction can improve the muscle mass, increase immunity and add healthy years to one's life, multivitamins add the micronutrients that can create a big impact on the quality of life. Other food supplements one needs to include in their diet are:

Coconut oil- Research has shown that saturated fats in coconut oil have a host of benefits like accelerating metabolism, improving the brain function, delaying aging, boosting immunity and improving gut microflora.

Probiotics- "In case if the person is traveling or consuming outside food, the inclusion of probiotics can help in keeping the digestive function on point," he said.

Green Tea- It is rich in antioxidants and can be a great substitute for regular tea/coffee. Fat loss can be an added benefit.

Reducing Stress, Anxiety and Mental Health Problems:

Anti-oxidants are free radical scavengers. They downsize the harmful effects of stress like poor immunity, hair fall, aging, etc. Opt for multivitamins because they often do the trick.

Pointing out importance herbal supplements he suggests, "Adaptogenic herbs like Shatavari, Ashwagandha have a wonderful effect on the stress. Testofuel boosters reduce the stress hormone and naturally boost testosterone levels in males."

While we often think including supplements can have a negative impact on our bodies. We often fail to understand that our body has its own nutritional demands that can be met in a non-harmful manner. It’s always about understanding what dietary supplements one needs to consume. So as 2020 starts, let’s focus on strengthening both mental and physical health.