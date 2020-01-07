Like a Phoenix Rising from the Ashes

Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, director, and heir of Samvardhana Motherson Group, is among the few who entered his family business and turned around the lifeline of an ailing UK-based company

January 7, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the son of one of India’s richest entrepreneurs, stepping out and carving your own identity can be cumbersome. But Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, director, and heir of Samvardhana Motherson Group, is among the few who entered his family business and turned around the lifeline of an ailing UK-based company. He not only proved himself since his first venture but also infused the traditional and modern vision for the best. There is a lot written by Sehgal and his business vision, but only a few know him inside out.

In an exclusive conversation with Entrepreneur India at the Ascent Conclave 2019, he introduced us to his personal side, which makes us understand what makes him the successful man he is today!

If you could recreate something, it would be?

All the mistakes and do them right because you don’t get those opportunities again.

Your philosophy in life?

Be yourself!

App you’re obsessed with?

Jio Saavn.

Track you are currently listening to?

I listen to a lot of Lord Shiva’s aartis and bhajans on a daily basis.

Sports you play?

All! I love playing sports. At this age, I am a retiring athlete moving towards golf.

Favourite holiday destination?

Anywhere that has a nice beach.

Gadget brand you’re obsessed with?

Whatever serves my purpose at that time. I don't think I have a particular loyalty to anyone.

Positivity mantra?

Meditate, find yourself and just keep moving forward. Don’t give up.

If not an entrepreneur…?

I would be a recluse on a mountain during winters and in the beach in summers.

Most stupid advice?

Look at your work to reward returns. You should be doing the least amount of work, and getting the maximum amount of money. It just blew my mind. The real fun lies in the work. If you don’t enjoy what you do, you will never make a lot of money anyway.

The best advice?

A lot of people give great advice. It’s up to us to see which one caters to yourself, which works for you. One of them was, “Don’t worry much about what’s going to happen. Just do what you have to do and put in your best effort.”

The entrepreneur you admire?

I don’t want to single out anyone but anyone who’s really made it from scratch and has built a business. All those who are building businesses where they are hiring people and providing job opportunities, are all to be admired.

The audiobook you are hearing currently?

Phil Knight’s Shoe Dog.

Message to young entrepreneurs?

Take risks and don’t worry about the outcomes. It’s a failure if you stop but it’s an obstacle if you keep going. So figure out how to overcome those obstacles. And if you put your best foot forward, you will find success.

(This article was first published in the October issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)