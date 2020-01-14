Apple Watch

This Keychain Charger Lets You Juice Your Apple Watch on the Go

Go from zero to fully charged in less than two and a half hours.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
You got an Apple Watch because you're always on the move and you want to stay connected without having to constantly fish into your pockets for your phone. You're about convenience and efficiency, just like the Apple Watch. So why would you hunt for an outlet in the middle of a busy day to get a charge? This Portable Keychain Apple Watch Charger ensures you won't have to.

This tiny portable charger fits on your keychain with ease and can take an Apple Watch from zero to fully charged in less than two and a half hours. With the USB tip, you can plug it into any device with a USB port to deliver a fast, wireless charge whenever you pause to get a little work done. Whether you're waiting for a plane or train, driving to work, or grabbing a quick cup of coffee, this lightweight charger offers a convenient way to give your Apple Watch a boost. It's compatible with all series, too.

Stay connected. This Portable Keychain Apple Watch Charger retails for $29.99 but you can save 43 percent off when you buy for $16.99 today. Get it in black or white.

