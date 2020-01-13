Popular Gifting Items That Will Rule 2020

In the current set-up we can see the shift, people are more concentrated on gifting durable items now

January 13, 2020 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Celebrating any function or any occasion becomes an awaited oasis in the barren stressful and regular repetitive routine of the day. It comes as a welcome relief to the daily hustle and bustle of life. Celebrating any occasion breaks the monotonicity and creates new reminiscence. Besides providing the bliss of enjoyment, the sparkles of sweet memories continue to shower the mind in future too. These occasions may be of various categories. They may be national, social, communal or personal. Focusing on personal occasions, they may comprise birthdays, engagements, marriages, marriage anniversaries and such.



Gifting is a tradition followed on such occasions since ages. The history of gifts giving dates back to Roman culture – one of the ancient civilizations of the world. Later on, gift-giving was adapted in English culture too on the occasions of Christmas and New Year. It is very natural for all sorts of culture to diffuse and hence, gift-giving culture became being followed all across the world. Gifts are a symbol of love, joy, affection, and intimacy. Gifts may range from a miniature piece to the most expensive and luxurious items. It may range from a card to a diamond ring, a toy-ride to the car.



Change is something very persistent in the world. Hence, the gifting trends also underwent a change. In ancient ages, where there was an abundance of land and properties, gifting gold coins, a part of land or territory, etc was a special trend, especially in royal families. Now, gifting has become an universal tradition.

If we particularly talk about the gifting trends in recent times, we can evidently see more focus on value gifting. There was a time when people gifted kinds of stuff just for the sake of gifting. In the current set-up, we can see the shift. People are more concentrated on gifting durable items now.

Gifting, in general, could include not just gifts handed out to friends and family on special occasions but also return gifts/party favors given to guests during celebrations.

In today’s time, the gifts that don’t find any utility in the lives of the recipients are slowly getting dabbed out. Utility items like decorative tea light candles holders, designer gift boxes that can be re-used, designer fabric cash envelopes, scented candles, and others, are amongst the most prevalent gifting trends today. Everyday items packaged and designed in a pleasing manner impress guests while being useful. This means people accentuate more on thoughtful items now.

Here are some of the popular gifting items that are sure to rule in 2020:

More attention to family time

It is definite that in the coming time, more focus will be on family rendezvous. The next generation of gifting ideas may include kids engagement. Let's take an example, as people are getting ecologically more sensible during Diwali, the gift trends may also see a swing. During Diwali, gifts like Do-It-Yourself Diwali kit can aid kids in learning about the custom and history of the country. Also, gifts like DIY Rakhi kits can help kids make their own rakhis during Rakshabandhan. There are DIY kits available for every occasion and festival, which are sure to get more refined as we move into 2020 and beyond.

Focus on local items

The 'Make In India' campaign is sure to upsurge in 2020. This means people will concentrate more on Indian products. In terms of gifting, people may recoil from products made in China and use more of Indian products. This will even help the handicraft industry to propel. With time, people are recognizing the benefits of domestic products. These are judicious and long-lasting.

Gifting personalized items

Personalized gifts have already become popular and are sure to the rule in 2020 also. Personalized items include thoughtful presents that can capture a piece of the consumer's personality or identity. These gifts have a subjective touch and are considered innovative. Personalized gift items may include personalized wallets/purses, framed prints and personalized wedding gifts. Custom-made jewellery is also a choice. Bangles, necklaces, anklets and earrings that have portrayals or memos will surely amuse loved ones in 2020.

Stress on value gifting

It is a trend to gift long-lasting items today. This value gifting idea will augment further in 2020. Exchange of gifts such as earthen teacups, organic clay bowls, cups, candle sets, among others will surely rule the chart. These items are indigenous, expedient, value for money and attractive.

Digital gifts

In the era of technological expansion, digital gifts are establishing their footprints in the gifting markets. These gifts are guaranteed to arrive on time and may also have an organic trail. Also, these ease strain as one is not required to go to market and purchase a gift. Digital gifts are available online and it is feasible to buy them anytime anywhere (and is available 24*7). Digital gift cards, gift vouchers, subscription to net seasons, audiobooks, premium services, and kindle ebooks are some of the examples of digital gifts. These will become more popular in 2020. Apart from being cognitive, these gifts also captivate the new generation. One can gift an iOS app or share icon to make the gifting process more personal. Online services are a demand of today and what can be better than gifting these things to a technically shrewd friend.

Travel goods

Travel goods are becoming immensely popular among the young audiences. Gifting passport holders, maps, backpacks, travel cards will make the travel experience easier in 2020. Also, one can gift a tour or holiday package to a young duo or a travel concubine.

Wellness products

Wellness products such as health and beauty products like aroma diffusers, blow driers are impressive and will canon the chart in 2020. People are also realizing the doles of these products. Personal wellness products are amongst the preeminent utility products. The exchange of such personal care items will be in demand in the near-term.

An increasing trend of gift cards

Gift cards are available in digital as well as physical formats. It is satisfactory to hand over gift cards. Also, people who are not tech-savvy can purchase a physical gift card. A gift card is a customary procurement, which will continue to be in demand in the near-term too. Just the layout and design may see a modification.

Conclusion

As we have discussed earlier, gifts are not only a symbol of materialism, but also a symbol of love, affection, intimacy, and relation. Gifts have an individual touch and it backing in building a long-lasting empathy. Give-and-take of gifts is a part of our convention.

The tradition of gifting has been persistent since remote past and will continue in the future amidst technological changes and sophistication. Only the trend of gifting would match with the technical pace. We might see new drifts, concepts and gears.

However, in the present set-up, we need to be considerate while gifting. Don’t gift just because you have to do it or to regale yourself. Make your gift peculiar, evocative, and useful for the recipient. That is the call of today.