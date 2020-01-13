News and Trends

Popular Gifting Items That Will Rule 2020

In the current set-up we can see the shift, people are more concentrated on gifting durable items now
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Popular Gifting Items That Will Rule 2020
Image credit: Pixabay
Founder at DesiFavors
6 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Celebrating any function or any occasion becomes an awaited oasis in the barren stressful and regular repetitive routine of the day. It comes as a welcome relief to the daily hustle and bustle of life. Celebrating any occasion breaks the monotonicity and creates new reminiscence. Besides providing the bliss of enjoyment, the sparkles of sweet memories continue to shower the mind in future too. These occasions may be of various categories. They may be national, social, communal or personal. Focusing on personal occasions, they may comprise birthdays, engagements, marriages, marriage anniversaries and such.

Gifting is a tradition followed on such occasions since ages. The history of gifts giving dates back to Roman culture – one of the ancient civilizations of the world. Later on, gift-giving was adapted in English culture too on the occasions of Christmas and New Year. It is very natural for all sorts of culture to diffuse and hence, gift-giving culture became being followed all across the world. Gifts are a symbol of love, joy, affection, and intimacy. Gifts may range from a miniature piece to the most expensive and luxurious items. It may range from a card to a diamond ring, a toy-ride to the car.

Change is something very persistent in the world. Hence, the gifting trends also underwent a change. In ancient ages, where there was an abundance of land and properties, gifting gold coins, a part of land or territory, etc was a special trend, especially in royal families. Now, gifting has become an universal tradition.

If we particularly talk about the gifting trends in recent times, we can evidently see more focus on value gifting. There was a time when people gifted kinds of stuff just for the sake of gifting. In the current set-up, we can see the shift. People are more concentrated on gifting durable items now. 

Gifting, in general, could include not just gifts handed out to friends and family on special occasions but also return gifts/party favors given to guests during celebrations. 

In today’s time, the gifts that don’t find any utility in the lives of the recipients are slowly getting dabbed out. Utility items like decorative tea light candles holders, designer gift boxes that can be re-used, designer fabric cash envelopes, scented candles, and others, are amongst the most prevalent gifting trends today. Everyday items packaged and designed in a pleasing manner impress guests while being useful. This means people accentuate more on thoughtful items now. 

Here are some of the popular gifting items that are sure to rule in 2020:

More attention to family time

It is definite that in the coming time, more focus will be on family rendezvous. The next generation of gifting ideas may include kids engagement. Let's take an example, as people are getting ecologically more sensible during Diwali, the gift trends may also see a swing. During Diwali, gifts like Do-It-Yourself Diwali kit can aid kids in learning about the custom and history of the country. Also, gifts like DIY Rakhi kits can help kids make their own rakhis during Rakshabandhan. There are DIY kits available for every occasion and festival, which are sure to get more refined as we move into 2020 and beyond.

Focus on local items

The 'Make In India' campaign is sure to upsurge in 2020. This means people will concentrate more on Indian products. In terms of gifting, people may recoil from products made in China and use more of Indian products. This will even help the handicraft industry to propel. With time, people are recognizing the benefits of domestic products. These are judicious and long-lasting. 

Gifting personalized items

Personalized gifts have already become popular and are sure to the rule in 2020 also. Personalized items include thoughtful presents that can capture a piece of the consumer's personality or identity. These gifts have a subjective touch and are considered innovative. Personalized gift items may include personalized wallets/purses, framed prints and personalized wedding gifts. Custom-made jewellery is also a choice. Bangles, necklaces, anklets and earrings that have portrayals or memos will surely amuse loved ones in 2020.

Stress on value gifting

It is a trend to gift long-lasting items today. This value gifting idea will augment further in 2020.  Exchange of gifts such as earthen teacups, organic clay bowls, cups, candle sets, among others will surely rule the chart. These items are indigenous, expedient, value for money and attractive.

Digital gifts

In the era of technological expansion, digital gifts are establishing their footprints in the gifting markets. These gifts are guaranteed to arrive on time and may also have an organic trail. Also, these ease strain as one is not required to go to market and purchase a gift. Digital gifts are available online and it is feasible to buy them anytime anywhere (and is available 24*7). Digital gift cards, gift vouchers, subscription to net seasons, audiobooks, premium services, and kindle ebooks are some of the examples of digital gifts. These will become more popular in 2020. Apart from being cognitive, these gifts also captivate the new generation. One can gift an iOS app or share icon to make the gifting process more personal. Online services are a demand of today and what can be better than gifting these things to a technically shrewd friend.

Travel goods

Travel goods are becoming immensely popular among the young audiences. Gifting passport holders, maps, backpacks, travel cards will make the travel experience easier in 2020. Also, one can gift a tour or holiday package to a young duo or a travel concubine.

Wellness products

Wellness products such as health and beauty products like aroma diffusers, blow driers are impressive and will canon the chart in 2020. People are also realizing the doles of these products.  Personal wellness products are amongst the preeminent utility products. The exchange of such personal care items will be in demand in the near-term.

An increasing trend of gift cards

Gift cards are available in digital as well as physical formats. It is satisfactory to hand over gift cards. Also, people who are not tech-savvy can purchase a physical gift card. A gift card is a customary procurement, which will continue to be in demand in the near-term too. Just the layout and design may see a modification. 

Conclusion

As we have discussed earlier, gifts are not only a symbol of materialism, but also a symbol of love, affection, intimacy, and relation. Gifts have an individual touch and it backing in building a long-lasting empathy. Give-and-take of gifts is a part of our convention.

The tradition of gifting has been persistent since remote past and will continue in the future amidst technological changes and sophistication. Only the trend of gifting would match with the technical pace. We might see new drifts, concepts and gears.

However, in the present set-up, we need to be considerate while gifting. Don’t gift just because you have to do it or to regale yourself. Make your gift peculiar, evocative, and useful for the recipient. That is the call of today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Meatable Is Working on Producing Meat From Animal Cells

News and Trends

It's Time to Prepare for a Multi-Cloud Future

News and Trends

What You Can Learn From the Rise of Sustainability-Focused Entrepreneurship