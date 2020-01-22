This Minimalist Phone Can be Perfect for Traveling Entrepreneurs

Stay connected without all the notification distractions.

January 22, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Sometimes smartphones are just a little too smart. With the constant onslaught of notifications and myriad built-in distractions, smartphones can keep you from being as productive as you'd like — especially when you're on the road for business. If you want to stay connected but keep your mind on what's in front of you, you may just want the MP02: Minimalist 4G Mobile Phone.

MP02 is an elegant, efficient way to stay connected while reducing the constant urge to look at your phone. With simple navigation buttons and an easy-to-use keypad, the MP02 gives you everything you need to access your contacts, make calls, and send texts quickly. However, when it's time to get online, the MP02 shares its 4G LTE connection with a tablet or laptop, so you can browse the web without an internet connection. This two-device approach to internet access lets you get online anywhere you need, without making it constantly available as a distraction. With a minimalist design, rare tactility, and solid construction, MP02 makes it easy to be productive and focused in the real world and still access the digital one when you need.

It's the perfect solution for anyone on the road. Normally $349, you can save 14 percent off when you get the MP02 for just $299.99 today.

Prices are subject to change.