69% Of Managers' Work To Be Completely Automated By 2024: Gartner

By 2022, organizations that do not employ people with disabilities will fall behind their competitors, predicts Gartner.

January 23, 2020 2 min read

The job role of a manager is going to change drastically as 69 per cent of the routine work currently done by the managers will be completely automated by 2024, according to the leading global research and advisory company, Gartner.

Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual personal assistants and chatbots are making strides into the workplace and rapidly changing the job roles and work culture in organizations. “The role of manager will see a complete overhaul in the next four years,” said Helen Poitevin, research vice-president at Gartner.

Changing role of a manager

Gartner claims that AI and emerging technologies will definitely alter the role of a manger by freeing up their time spent on managing tasks and transactions that can be automated. Worker experience, developing worker skills and building organizational competency in responsible use of AI, will be some of the tasks undertaken by organization leaders.

“Currently, managers often need to spend time filling in forms, updating information and approving workflows. By using AI to automate these tasks, they can spend less time managing transactions and can invest more time on learning, performance management and goal setting,” said Poitevin.

Employ people with disabilities to succeed

According to Gartner, by 2022, organizations that do not employ people with disabilities will fall behind their competitors. This is because enterprises have been experiencing a critical talent shortage for several years and people with disabilities are an untapped pool of critically skilled talent. AI and other emerging technologies are making work more accessible for employees with disabilities.

According to Gartner estimates, organizations that actively employ people with disabilities have a 29 per cent increase in profitability, a 72 per cent increase in employee productivity and 89 per cent higher retention rates.

“Some organizations are successfully using AI to make work accessible for those with special needs,” said Poitevin. She added, “Restaurants are piloting AI robotics technology that enables paralyzed employees to control robotic waiters remotely. With technologies like braille-readers and virtual reality, organizations are more open to opportunities to employ a diverse workforce.”

Gartner also claims that by 2023, the number of people with disabilities employed will triple, due to AI and emerging technologies reducing barriers to access.

