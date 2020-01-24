Get a Huge Discount on Babbel, the Popular Language-Learning Software

Learn the language, close the deals.

January 24, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Isn't technology a crazy thing? In the digital age, there are fewer borders than ever and it's possible to do business around the globe in seconds rather than weeks. Of course, doing international business is considerably easier when you speak the language. Whether you're traveling abroad for a conference or to close a deal, learning a new language can be a boon for your business. If you want to learn one fast, you can't do much better than Babbel.

Babbel offers access to learning materials for 14 languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, German, and more. Babbel was developed by 100 expert linguists and is designed to help you learn by covering practical topics. Babbel tosses out the useless vocabulary and gives you 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons that cover real-life scenarios like travel, business, and ordering food. Speech recognition technology helps you hone your accent, and personalized review sessions help you reinforce your learning at your convenience. You can even access learning materials offline.

Babbel has earned 4.5 stars on 450,000 Google Play reviews and 4.6 stars on 75,000 App Store ratings. Right now, you can get all-language plans at a huge discount. Get a one-year subscription for 23 percent off $155.90 at just $119, a two-year subscription for 50 percent off $279 at just $139, and a lifetime subscription for 60 percent off $399 at just $159.