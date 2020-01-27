[Funding Alert] B2B Packaging Start-up Bizongo Raises $30 Million in Series C Funding

The funding was led by Swiss hedge fund Schroder Adveq.

Mumbai-based B2B automated packaging solution providing start-up Bizongo raised $30 million in series C funding led by Swiss hedge fund Schroder Adveq. Bizongo has previously raised $22 million led by global technology fund B Capital and IFC, the private-sector investment arm of World Bank. Bizogo has raised $56 million in total so far.

Founded in 2015 by three IIT alums, Aniket Deb, Sachin Agrawal and Ankit Tomar, the B2B start-up provides end-to-end packaging and design solutions backed by technology and innovation. The start-up also aims to contribute towards sustainable development by automating the inventory process.

Existing Clients

Bizongo boasts of a varied set of clients—from start-ups to big companies, from F&B and FMCG to e-commerce and industrial logistics. Some of its clients are CureFit, PharmaEasy, Tata Cliq, Cadbury Bournville, Kaya, Myntra and Amazon.

“With TataCliq’s strong brand network throughout the country, we have our own set of procurement and logistical challenges that need to be tackled. When Bizongo proposed their unique technological solution, rightly named ‘Procure Live’, it was the perfect solution for us. One of the biggest advantages of using Bizongo services is that they handle and solve a plethora of distribution and coordination related issues, without impacting the merchant’s business. We are truly glad to have chosen Bizongo,” reads the testimony from Gautam Duppala, Head, Warehouse Operations, Tata CLiQ.

Future Plans

The start-up plans to use the latest funding for technological advancements. It also plans to expand into new sectors such as pharma packaging and increase the overall penetration.

Bizongo also offers a SaaS-based platform enabling digitization of artwork management processes between teams called Artwork Flo.