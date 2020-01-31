Trade License Zone Inks Partnership With RAKEZ To Offer Its Company Formation Services At The UAE Free Zone

RAKEZ is already a home to over 14,000 companies, spanning 100 countries and 50 industries. It is largely responsible for Ras Al Khaimah's reputation as a major hub for international trade.

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), a free zone based in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, has partnered with Trade License Zone, a one-stop-shop for business setup in the UAE.

RAKEZ is already a home to over 14,000 companies, spanning 100 countries and 50 industries. It is largely responsible for Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation as a major hub for international trade.

Its new partnership will see Trade License Zone promote RAKEZ to its clients and assist with license applications and company incorporation.

In a statement, Karl Hougaard, founder and Managing Partner of Trade License Zone, said, “RAKEZ was one of the earliest economic zones to debut in the UAE, and has grown steadily year after year to become one of the most prominent. Today RAKEZ is a true powerhouse, and we’re both honored and delighted to enter into partnership with such a globally recognised and prestigious brand.”

“Just like us, RAKEZ has the capability to cater to a wide range of requests, from startups to large enterprises, across many industries," Hougaard added. "We’re also joined in our vision to make setting up and running a business as easy as 1,2,3. That’s why this is such a natural fit. And it’s our absolute privilege to represent RAKEZ, and to keep building the brand and the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah."

