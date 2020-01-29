(Trend 2020) Do's & Don't for CEO's Office Space

Design expert tells us how to make a CEO's office a place of aspiration, confidence, and power

January 29, 2020

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over the past decade, user experience and brand identity have proven to be driving factors that define a contemporary CEO office. The office needs to be a space that reflects a distinct personality, the mission of the brand and more importantly a telltale sign of the times we live in.

Your work den is your home and it needs to be a place that you feel happy about coming to. Entrepreneur India spoke to Krish Kothari, the founder of KKD.Studio – an ultra-luxury design studio known for ultra-chic, contemporary designs, to understand what makes and breaks a CEO's office space.

"Make it visually appealing is the best design mantra. Adding elements that immediately evoke an emotion, send an easily understandable message to subtly narrate the story of the brand is an absolute necessity to break through the clutter," he said.

Every design element, from colour schemes, patterns, lighting, textures, furnishings, furniture, and fittings are ways of emulating the strength of the highest pinnacle of office within an organization.

The basic design must support and sustain an efficient, happy and healthy environment that boosts the aspiration of employees. Before we tell you the do's and don't for making the perfect office space, get this simple thing sorted in your mind.

What's Out?

Burly, bulky heavy designs and single colour schemes are out.

What's In & Hot?

Modern, clean-cut lines, symmetry, contemporary patterns, metallic accents- all beautifully fused with cutting edge technology.

1. NEUTRAL COLOUR PALETTE:

Do: A neutral colour palette is the first pick towards right step. Choose a colour that is subtle yet has a character like a muted grey or a light cappuccino. Don't like experimenting? Stick to beige or classic base palettes.

"If the colour base is good, the flexibility and options to play along are endless. Bold coloured furniture and accessories add the perfect splash of colour and become the centre of attraction and attention. The neutral colour scheme playing the role of the background allows colour to stand out even more," suggests Kothari.

Don't: Avoid mixing too many colours, you don't want your space to look cluttered and outdated.

2. LUXURY VINYL:

Do: Luxury Vinyl looks like raw wood which gives the natural feel to your office. Easy to install, dismantle, this is a low-cost maintenance installation. It comes at the fraction of the cost with no damage done to the environment.

Suggesting another option Kothari said, "Milliken flooring gives a clean, elegant and chic aesthetic to an office space. This material is aesthetically pleasing, low on pocket and maintenance is effortless."

Don't: A big no to natural wood. Besides the obvious environmental cost, the wood will need to be ripped at the time of refurbishment or uninstallation. Avoid using carpets and tiles as it makes the space look artificial, points out the expert.

3. LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY:

Do: With technology innovating things now and then, it would be a shame if you didn't use it for both contemporary and cost-effective purposes.

"How about trying one touchpad in the CEO’s office. You can interlink multiple circuits to adjust the ambiance just with a click. Studies have shown that this has proven to increase the productivity and efficiency of the employees," he said.

Don't: Technology can be energy-saving, go for the latest equipment and save a lot on electricity bills.

4. USE TEXTURE:

Do: Now that you have your base wall ready, let put some texture to it. Make sure the wall defines your personality and relate to your character.

Most important a texture that you pick can either be a dramatizer; to enhance and highlight particular aspects, or a neutralizer; to downplay the role of certain elements.

Giving a beautiful example Kothari said, "You can explore a beautifully carved wall to add the needed drama and life into the CEO’s office space. Ensure that the texture has a circular theme i.e. that it comes back to the central theme of the entire decor scheme."

Don't: Textures and patterns can never co-exist. Try to stick to one thing at a time.

5. ABSTRACT & GEOMETRIC PATTERN:

Do: Evocative, abstract patterns and geometric forms are the talk of the town. From hallways, meeting rooms to the lobbies of your offices they are making their way.

Explaining why patterns are vital Kothari said, "The idea behind using either a polygonal pattern or any geometrical pattern is to give a sense of depth and symmetry to any space. It also lends a sense of style and uniqueness as opposed to a single coloured wall that."

Don't: When a pattern can be used, why go for a single colour wall. However, remember though this is a great design tip but must be selected carefully.

6. COPPER AND METTALIC ACCENTS:

Do: Copper accents, along with a mixture of other metal finishes in furniture and office accessories are the hottest trend this season. It provides an earthy hue and offers a much-needed breath of fresh air.

What's makes metal hot selling? "Metallic themes help to outline and create a distinct border. Keep in mind that metallic accents are dramatizers. They are used to highlight objects and make spaces pop not mellow it down," he said.

Don't: Be as minimal as possible. Metal should add vibe, not make it look like a metal factory.

THE ADD ONS:

While the guide above totally tells you how to have a kick-ass boss office. Few little things can make space look a notch higher.

Look for smaller elements such as potted plants, picture frames, fun gadgets, awards and accolades, installations. Pick modern corporate furniture - it adds life to the landscape. Be open to natural lighting that nature brings in. If all this is done, you are building a spot that has an element of aspiration, confidence, and power in place.