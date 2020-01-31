Wealth

A Times Square Billboard Flashed Congratulatory Message for India's NSE. Here's Why

Nasdaq wished the Indian exchange for becoming the world's largest derivatives trading exchange by volume
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Times Square Billboard Flashed Congratulatory Message for India's NSE. Here's Why
Image credit: NSE Twitter
Entrepreneur Staff
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Otherwise glittering with commercials of luxury brands, television shows and movies, one of the digital billboards at the world-famous Times Square in New York on Thursday displayed an unusual congratulatory message.

The message was from US’ Nasdaq—the world’s second-largest stock exchange in terms of market capitalization—to wish the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on becoming the world’s largest derivatives trading exchange by volume. “Nasdaq congratulates NSE on becoming the world’s largest derivatives trading exchange,” read the message.

As per the statistics published by derivatives trade body Futures Industry Association (FIA) earlier this month, the Mumbai-based bourse has surpassed US’ CME Group to top the future and options table by volume for the calendar year 2019. This means that NSE traded the most contracts in the world last year.

The FIA data shows that NSE’s derivative volume grew 57.27 per cent between 2018 and 2019 to touch 5.96 billion contracts in 2019. In comparison, CME Group’s volume stood at 4.83 billion contracts in 2019, dropping a marginal 0.31 per cent from 2018.

Top 5 Exchanges by Number of Contracts Traded and/or Cleared, 2019

Source: FIA

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, who is also a former director of the NSE, took to twitter on Thursday to shout-out to the NSE team for the achievement.

In a separate development, data published by the World Federation of Exchanges showed that NSE becomes the third-largest exchange in cash equities segment by the number of trades.

Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO at NSE, said the milestone is a matter of great pride for the country as the domestic stock exchange has emerged as a global leader and has achieved this unique distinction of being the largest derivatives exchange in the world and the third-largest exchange in cash equities.

“We are grateful to the government, regulators and all our stakeholders for the support extended to us over the years,” he said in a statement.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Wealth

PhonePe ATM: Now Withdraw Money from Shops

Wealth

UPI Payments Growing by 885%: Razorpay

Wealth

Demand for Credit Card and Personal Loan Soars, Defaults Also Rise: Cibil