Beat Tax Season This Year and Every Year With These Courses

February 4, 2020 2 min read

Tax season is officially here and, unless you're solely a salaried employee at a single organization, it's bound to be a little confusing. Whether you're running your own business or operating a side hustle in addition to your 9-to-5, taxes are frustratingly complicated and risky. A mistake on your taxes could cost you a significant amount in penalties. While you could hire an accountant, that may turn into an annual expense you don't want to keep. Instead, check out the Be a Tax Expert 9-Course Certification Bundle and learn how to handle your taxes yourself.

Led by professional CPA Robert Steele, these courses are intended to improve your financial literacy and help you maximize your refund while reducing your tax burden throughout the year. You'll learn how the income tax works and how it can be affected by things like buying or selling a home and operating a business. You'll understand how partnership, S corporation, and C corporation taxes work, and discover how to maximize certain tax credits for things like education. Steele even shows you how to use QuickBooks 2020 to your advantage to simplify tax season in the future.

