How to Uncover Hidden Sales

February 7, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As your number-one ROI chaser, I'm here with another tale of a business getting it wrong. You see, I am trying to sign up my daughter for dance classes. Four of them. She loves dance, has been on company teams before and is ready to go “all in” (i.e. they're about to get a payday from me over and over again). The problem is, I can’t get the dance studio to take my money.

I’ve tried emailing, calling, showing up in person only to find it closed, showing up in person when they are open. None of it has worked so far. The latest exchange involved the owner telling me to use a different email address because the one that I used requires him to log in, and he always has trouble doing it. This was in response to my last message that asked for us to sign her up. Seriously.

If the school wasn’t so close to our house and I hadn’t heard such great things about their program, I would have given up a long time ago. As I am sure many have. Can you imagine how much they have lost in sales?

So the question is: Is this happening inside of your business, too? Before you're quick to say no, ask yourself: Was there ever a question that came into our website that took me a minute to respond to? Did I ever miss someone contacting us on social media? Was there a voicemail that got lost somewhere? Does my team always capture every lead?

I know that at Powerful Professionals Business Coaching, we occasionally mess this up for sure. And when we do, it hits that pit in my stomach normally reserved for roller coasters and grownups wearing clogs.

To elminate the need for such a moment of angst, I browse the inquiries that come into our customer service team a few times a week, and we’ve built time into our planning to comb through all channels to make sure everyone is answered. We even hired a VA whose only job is to monitor and reply to my social media messages and comments so we don’t miss anything any longer. These systems collectively plugged the hole of missed sales opportunities and increased revenue without inreasing ad spend.

Are there sales opportunities you are missing that can be captured right now? Look for a chance to make a sale that exists in front of you now and ... Take. Their. Money. Schedule time this week to get it done.

And now I’m off to camp out in front of the dance studio with a wad of cash to see what happens next.