Marketing

How to Uncover Hidden Sales

There's a method for making sure you don't miss an opportunity at converting.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Uncover Hidden Sales
Image credit: Pattanaphong Khuankaew | EyeEm | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Founder of Powerful Professionals
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As your number-one ROI chaser, I'm here with another tale of a business getting it wrong. You see, I am trying to sign up my daughter for dance classes. Four of them. She loves dance, has been on company teams before and is ready to go “all in” (i.e. they're about to get a payday from me over and over again). The problem is, I can’t get the dance studio to take my money.

I’ve tried emailing, calling, showing up in person only to find it closed, showing up in person when they are open. None of it has worked so far. The latest exchange involved the owner telling me to use a different email address because the one that I used requires him to log in, and he always has trouble doing it. This was in response to my last message that asked for us to sign her up. Seriously.

If the school wasn’t so close to our house and I hadn’t heard such great things about their program, I would have given up a long time ago. As I am sure many have. Can you imagine how much they have lost in sales?

So the question is: Is this happening inside of your business, too? Before you're quick to say no, ask yourself: Was there ever a question that came into our website that took me a minute to respond to? Did I ever miss someone contacting us on social media? Was there a voicemail that got lost somewhere? Does my team always capture every lead?

I know that at Powerful Professionals Business Coaching, we occasionally mess this up for sure. And when we do, it hits that pit in my stomach normally reserved for roller coasters and grownups wearing clogs.

Related: The 1 Secret You Need to Know to Increase Sales

To elminate the need for such a moment of angst, I browse the inquiries that come into our customer service team a few times a week, and we’ve built time into our planning to comb through all channels to make sure everyone is answered. We even hired a VA whose only job is to monitor and reply to my social media messages and comments so we don’t miss anything any longer. These systems collectively plugged the hole of missed sales opportunities and increased revenue without inreasing ad spend. 

Are there sales opportunities you are missing that can be captured right now? Look for a chance to make a sale that exists in front of you now and ... Take. Their. Money. Schedule time this week to get it done.

And now I’m off to camp out in front of the dance studio with a wad of cash to see what happens next.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

How to Create Community Among Your Customers

Marketing

3 Ways to Get Free Publicity and Media Mentions for Your Business

Marketing

6 Essential Influencer-Marketing Truths Every E-Commerce Brand Should Know