Kim Walsh Phillips is the author of The Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business and No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing with Dan Kennedy. She is also the founder of Powerful Professionals, a coaching and training company.

Here's Why You Should Stop Being Nice to Your Clients
Skip over the niceties and work on giving your clients what they really want.
4 min read
5 Mantras of Successful Entrepreneurs You Can Use to Improve Your Life and Habits
These phrases can help you get more of the important stuff done.
4 min read
I Ran a Sales Blitz and Nearly Sold Out My Event in 24 Hours
Want to make a big sales push? Here's how you can do it in one day.
4 min read
Why You Don't Actually Need Money to Make Money
Here's how to stop going into debt to grow your business.
5 min read
How to Get Over Being Pigeonholed and Start Finding Success
It's okay to start with one specialty, then grow from there.
5 min read
Multiply Your Marketing Using Facebook Live
Overcome your stage fright and broadcast yourself live to leverage your marketing and get a bazillion leads.
5 min read
Go Bigger Than a Resolution
To achieve your highest aspiration, first bring it into focus, then reverse engineer the steps you need to get there, all the way back to today. Do today's step, now. But remember to seal the deal.
8 min read
Ways to Say Thanks
There are strategic techniques to show appreciation to your clients all year long -- techniques that benefit their companies and yours.
4 min read
This New Year's: Change The Conversation, Change Your Life
Fixing the unwelcome circumstances plaguing you is first and foremost an inside job.
4 min read
5 Event Hacks Before You Attend Your Next Conference
Make the most of your networking opportunities.
4 min read
Want to Make More Sales? Make More Guarantees.
But only if you know you can keep them.
5 min read
The Joy of Now
Among the fruits of success is the freedom to live one's highest values without fear or constraint.
5 min read
3 Dangerous Entrepreneurial Myths You Need to Ignore
This terrible advice won't actually get you anywhere.
5 min read
The Starter Guide to Facebook Groups for Business
How to use a modern forum to grow your audience.
4 min read
Want the Sale? Ask for It in Your Facebook Ads.
You can't just expect to post content and reel in the money.
4 min read

