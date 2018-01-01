Kim Walsh Phillips

Clients
Here's Why You Should Stop Being Nice to Your Clients
Skip over the niceties and work on giving your clients what they really want.
Habits
5 Mantras of Successful Entrepreneurs You Can Use to Improve Your Life and Habits
These phrases can help you get more of the important stuff done.
Sales
I Ran a Sales Blitz and Nearly Sold Out My Event in 24 Hours
Want to make a big sales push? Here's how you can do it in one day.
How to Make Money Online
Why You Don't Actually Need Money to Make Money
Here's how to stop going into debt to grow your business.
Skills
How to Get Over Being Pigeonholed and Start Finding Success
It's okay to start with one specialty, then grow from there.
Facebook Marketing
Multiply Your Marketing Using Facebook Live
Overcome your stage fright and broadcast yourself live to leverage your marketing and get a bazillion leads.
Visualization
Go Bigger Than a Resolution
To achieve your highest aspiration, first bring it into focus, then reverse engineer the steps you need to get there, all the way back to today. Do today's step, now. But remember to seal the deal.
Thanking
Ways to Say Thanks
There are strategic techniques to show appreciation to your clients all year long -- techniques that benefit their companies and yours.
Life Lessons
This New Year's: Change The Conversation, Change Your Life
Fixing the unwelcome circumstances plaguing you is first and foremost an inside job.
Conferences
5 Event Hacks Before You Attend Your Next Conference
Make the most of your networking opportunities.
Sales
Want to Make More Sales? Make More Guarantees.
But only if you know you can keep them.
Generosity
The Joy of Now
Among the fruits of success is the freedom to live one's highest values without fear or constraint.
Myths
3 Dangerous Entrepreneurial Myths You Need to Ignore
This terrible advice won't actually get you anywhere.
The Starter Guide to Facebook Groups for Business
How to use a modern forum to grow your audience.
Facebook Marketing
Want the Sale? Ask for It in Your Facebook Ads.
You can't just expect to post content and reel in the money.