The YouTube Comedian For The Indian Masses

With 15.7 million followers, Ashish Chanchalani has carved out a niche for himself
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the age of content and followers, YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani has become one of the most loved digital personalities. When he started his channel four years ago, little did he know that YouTube community would love him so much and he would form a family of 15.7 million subscribers.

His video concept has won him the throne of ‘YouTube royalty’ and he rules the digital platform with his creation. However, success is still to sink in for him. “I feel, is this real? Have I achieved it or am I a fluke?” he wondered.

While many consider him an influencer, he feels it’s a wrong word to describe him. “According to me, I entertain, I don't influence anyone.”

Being a YouTuber wasn’t always the plan. “I did not start thinking it would become my career. I started to do funny stuff and make people laugh. I used to upload videos about things happening in real life.  Gradually, the number of followers started increasing.  I never expected it to grow so well. I started it out of passion and have still kept it alive,” he shared.

Chanchalani wanted to become an actor, but the universe had other plans for him. “As that never happened, I started making people laugh. This wasn't intentional but due to luck and hard work, I started attracting a lot of people. I think I gave time to the digital era when nobody else was trying so that worked for me,” he said.

He is a true believer of following what his heart says. Each video that he acts directs and writes comes from within. “Whatever I do, it doesn't come from my mind. I do what my heart says and sometimes it does backfire. I like to be myself in front of the audience, a little crazy and stupid.  Wherever I go, I have to make fun of someone or something. I don't see the world like other people see it. I don't hold myself back when I am trying to put up something,” he said.

However, the thing about making videos is that not everything is loved, even by loyal followers. And it matter how you handle such instances and comeback in action with better content.

“I take suggestions from fans and I listen to them. I see the video and understand what went wrong. I also show it to other people. I get back and then rebuild myself,” he explained. The best thing about him is when he knows his content has failed and has been disliked by people, he tries to bounce back in the next.

“I bring back a lot of energy and all my heart into it. If I would work 100 per cent in this video, I will work 1,000 per cent in the next one,” he added.

One thing that people often complain about online content is the use of blasphemous language. But, according to him, what people fail to realize is that how it is used by various video makers. Talking about the same Chanchalani said, “I don't use the language because I am trying to be cool or because it’s mature. It is what people do. It is the reality. Everyone uses abusive words. I only show things that are happening in the world. My intent is to add it only in a funny way and it is never actually meant to offend anyone. It’s just a symbolism of frustration.”

The best thing about Chanchalani is that he understands what millennials can connect with and make everything relatable. Though he is already a popular digital face, his ultimate goal is to make movies.

“I just want to make people laugh in different ways and also entertain people in other way rather than just comedy. I want to make movies. I want to act in Bollywood one day, not as a star but as an actor and direct a movie.”

