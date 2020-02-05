Electric SUV e-KUV 100 By M&M To Start At INR 8.25 Lakh

The entry level variant was launched on Wednesday during the Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2020

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), following its theme ‘Driven By Purpose’, unveiled three electric vehicles (EVs) and a concept car on Wednesday at the Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2020. The three EVs unveiled are e-KUV100, e-XUV300 and Atom.

The e-KUV100 will be India’s most affordable EV sports utility vehicle (SUV) at a starting price of INR 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the company claimed. The car will offer a peak output of 40kw and a torque of 120Nm and a running range of 150 km on a single charge.

The e-XUV300, which has a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP and is BS-VI compliant, is scheduled to be launched in the second half of 2021.

Mahindra’s Atom is a new-age electric urban mobility solution for last mile connectivity needs.

M&M’s showstopper and concept vehicle Funster grabbed the maximum eyeballs at the event. Funster is a sporty EV car with a convertible mode, with the said top speed of 200 km per hour and a range of 520 km on a single charge. Funster was designed at M&M’s Design Studio in Mumbai.

“As Mahindra enters its 75th year, our theme of ‘Driven by Purpose’ will be the pillar on which we develop sustainable mobility solutions for the future. Our focus will not only be on growing our clean business unit through our electric mobility business, but also to provide cleaner engines as we approach the implementation of BS-VI norms,” said Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M.

M&M also shared its commitment towards the ‘Make in India’ programme and announced that its three-wheeler EV Trio is completely manufactured in India, except for the lithium-ion batteries. “Mahindra’s showcase this year reflects our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ philosophy, while developing globally relevant mobility solutions,” said Goenka.

The company also displayed its future EV architecture MESMA 350 (Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture) which promotes the widespread use of EVs at the expo.

Mahindra has developed BS-VI compliant turbo gasoline direct injection, TGDi engines called mStallion.

Going forward with its commitment for ‘Driven by Purpose’, Mahindra introduced India’s first organized vehicle recycler CERO (Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited).