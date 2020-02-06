Here's Why EV Start-ups Stole the Show at Auto Expo

As many as 18 electric vehicle startups participated in the Auto Expo 2020 compared to 11 in 2018

February 6, 2020 4 min read

India’s vision to switch to electric vehicles may not be a distant dream anymore. The changing mind of the consumers and automakers are a standing proof to it. At a time when various industry players are showcasing their innovations at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020, electric vehicle (EV) models are stealing the show.

Along with big car makers such as BMW, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz among many others, 18 electric vehicles startups showcased their green mobility solutions during the Auto Expo–The Motor Show 2020 as compared to 11 start-ups from 2018.

Start-ups Showcasing EV Solutions

With EVs and e-mobility opening up several dialogues within the automobile industry, Indian start-ups are stepping up their game to showcase their green innovations alongside the big players.

Startups that participated in The Auto Expo 2020:

Gurugram-based EV vehicles two-wheeler company, Okinawa Autotech,

Evolet India

Electric motorcycle brand Devot Motors,

Pune-based EV brand eVERVE Motors,

New Delhi-based M2go Electric Vehicle,

Bengaluru-based ONB Technologies India,

Odisha-based Omjay EV,

New Delhi-based EV company ZN Mobility,

Goa-based Kabira Mobility,

Hyderabad-based Charjet E-Mobility,

Pune-based electric mopeds maker Sehgal Elmoto,

Tamil Nadu-based Raptee Energy,

Mumbai-based Battrixx, an electric vehicle batteries start-up

Electric scooters and rickshaw brand Jitendra EV Tech.

During the show, Okinawa, one of the first ARAI certified companies, unveiled its prototype maxi-scooter named Cruiser. The vehicle features a 4 KWH Lithium-ion, detachable battery that gives charging convenience to the users. It comes with a high-speed charger that offers a charging time of 2-3 hrs, which is its one of the unique features. According to the company, the scooter shall clock a top speed of 100 kmph and is capable of running for over 120 kms on a single charge.

Meanwhile, Gurugram-based EV startup Evolet India made a debut at the Auto Expo 2020 by showcasing a range of EV products. The start-up unveiled its sports bike named Hawk, Cruiser scooter, named Raptor. It also unveiled its Warrior (ATV, an offroader), and Dhanno, a load-bearing moped. Commercial vehicles, E-Auto (Electric Auto) and Lancer (Bus - 9m & 12m variants) were also unveiled during the expo. The start-up also showcased their existing e-scooters namely Polo, Pony and Derby

Increasing Focus On Electric Vehicles Among Auto Giants

Apart from the start-ups, existing automobile players have been focusing on launching electric vehicle models in line with the global aim to shift to use of electric vehicles. Companies including, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Volkswagen, Mahindra and Mahindra among others showcased their EV models and concepts during the Auto Expo.

The German automaker Volkswagen unveiled its first concept electric SUV, Crozz. The model was first showcased as a prototype at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show under a revised version named the I.D. However, while speaking to Entrepreneur India, Steffen Knapp, Director of Volkswagen Passenger cars explained that in case Crozz gets released in the Indian market, the model will definitely not be a mass vehicle.

Tata Motors resurrected its 1990s model Sierra in an EV avatar. The Tata Sierra EV is based on Altroz’ ALFA platform and includes several design cues of the original Sierra such as the curved-over rear-side windows. Mahindra's three EVs unveiled are e-KUV100, e-XUV300 and Atom. According to the company, e-KUV100 will be India’s most affordable EV sports utility vehicle (SUV) at a starting price of INR 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

At a time, when the government is bullish towards achieving e-mobility, it is necessary for the existing auto players to shift their gears towards electric vehicles.

