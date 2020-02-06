electric vehicles

Here's Why EV Start-ups Stole the Show at Auto Expo

As many as 18 electric vehicle startups participated in the Auto Expo 2020 compared to 11 in 2018
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here's Why EV Start-ups Stole the Show at Auto Expo
Image credit: Shutterstock
Features Writer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India’s vision to switch to electric vehicles may not be a distant dream anymore. The changing mind of the consumers and automakers are a standing proof to it. At a time when various industry players are showcasing their innovations at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020, electric vehicle (EV) models are stealing the show.

Along with big car makers such as BMW, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz among many others, 18 electric vehicles startups showcased their green mobility solutions during the Auto Expo–The Motor Show 2020 as compared to 11 start-ups from 2018.

Start-ups Showcasing EV Solutions

With EVs and e-mobility opening up several dialogues within the automobile industry, Indian start-ups are stepping up their game to showcase their green innovations alongside the big players.

Startups that participated in The Auto Expo 2020:

  • Gurugram-based EV vehicles two-wheeler company, Okinawa Autotech,

  • Evolet India

  • Electric motorcycle brand Devot Motors, 

  • Pune-based EV brand eVERVE Motors,

  •  New Delhi-based M2go Electric Vehicle, 

  • Bengaluru-based ONB Technologies India,

  •  Odisha-based Omjay EV, 

  • New Delhi-based EV company ZN Mobility, 

  • Goa-based Kabira Mobility, 

  • Hyderabad-based Charjet E-Mobility, 

  • Pune-based electric mopeds maker Sehgal Elmoto, 

  • Tamil Nadu-based Raptee Energy,

  • Mumbai-based Battrixx, an electric vehicle batteries start-up

  • Electric scooters and rickshaw brand Jitendra EV Tech.

During the show, Okinawa, one of the first ARAI certified companies, unveiled its prototype maxi-scooter named Cruiser. The vehicle features a 4 KWH Lithium-ion, detachable battery that gives charging convenience to the users. It comes with a high-speed charger that offers a charging time of 2-3 hrs, which is its one of the unique features. According to the company, the scooter shall clock a top speed of 100 kmph and is capable of running for over 120 kms on a single charge. 

Meanwhile, Gurugram-based EV startup Evolet India made a debut at the Auto Expo 2020 by showcasing a range of EV products. The start-up unveiled its sports bike named Hawk, Cruiser scooter, named Raptor. It also unveiled its Warrior (ATV, an offroader), and  Dhanno, a load-bearing moped. Commercial vehicles, E-Auto (Electric Auto) and Lancer (Bus - 9m & 12m variants) were also unveiled during the expo. The start-up also showcased their existing e-scooters namely Polo, Pony and Derby 

Also Read: 6 Passenger EVs Displayed on Day 1 of Auto Expo

Increasing Focus On Electric Vehicles Among Auto Giants

Apart from the start-ups, existing automobile players have been focusing on launching electric vehicle models in line with the global aim to shift to use of electric vehicles. Companies including, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Volkswagen, Mahindra and Mahindra among others showcased their EV models and concepts during the Auto Expo. 

The German automaker Volkswagen unveiled its first concept electric SUV, Crozz.  The model was first showcased as a prototype at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show under a revised version named the I.D. However, while speaking to Entrepreneur India, Steffen Knapp, Director of Volkswagen Passenger cars explained that in case Crozz gets released in the Indian market, the model will definitely not be a mass vehicle. 

Tata Motors resurrected its 1990s model Sierra in an EV avatar. The Tata Sierra EV is based on  Altroz’ ALFA platform and includes several design cues of the original Sierra such as the curved-over rear-side windows. Mahindra's three EVs unveiled are e-KUV100, e-XUV300 and Atom. According to the company, e-KUV100 will be India’s most affordable EV sports utility vehicle (SUV) at a starting price of INR 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

At a time, when the government is bullish towards achieving e-mobility, it is necessary for the existing auto players to shift their gears towards electric vehicles.

Also Read: Switching to Electric Vehicle Is Difficult Without Omnipresent Charging Infrastructure, Says Ratan Tata

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

electric vehicles

Switching to Electric Vehicle Is Difficult Without Omnipresent Charging Infrastructure, Says Ratan Tata

electric vehicles

Half the Car Ads at the Super Bowl Were for Electric Vehicles. But They Made Up Less Than 2% of Car Sales Last Year.

electric vehicles

Despite Public And Private Push, Electric Four Wheeler Segment Records Disappointing Sales