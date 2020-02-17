Marketing

How Purpose-Driven Marketing Can Help Small Businesses Compete Against Large Companies

Build a brand that not only tells a story but also gives consumers a story to tell others.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
CEO of Status Creative
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Purpose-marketing isn't new, but nationwide, there's a growing business trend that involves building purpose into everything a company does. As a small business, it can be tough to compete with the marketing, resources and supply chain that larger companies have access to. Here's how to level the playing field.

Prioritize purpose

You make sure there's an easy-to-understand message behind your business. Reportedly, when choosing between products and brands, 84 percent of Gen Z consumers will choose the one that has the greater social or environmental benefit. And purpose and sustainability are only trending upward in importance. 

It stands to reason that, if you're in the process of launching a direct-to-consumer business and haven't yet thought about its larger purpose, you're already losing to someone who has. 

In the fashion industry, it could be relatively easy to decide on your purpose: sustainability. Your small business could easily stand out when compared to fast-fashion brands that create extensive waste, since you could market an easily understood alternative. Depending on your industry, it may be more challenging to weave your purpose into your product. 

Create a mission

It doesn't matter what widget you're selling; if you're using your company to support, sustain or uplift a marginalized community, you're doing something powerful. 

Today's consumer isn't always satisfied with writing a check to support a cause. They want it to be built into what you do because they want to feel great about buying your product and they also want to be able to tell your brand's story as they use your product. Purpose has the added benefit of driving more word-of-mouth than many other strategies.

As purpose-driven companies become more popular, it's likely that small businesses will have to try harder and harder to stand out. But we're not there yet. We are still in a moment in time where if you're genuine about your company's purpose, there's a good chance it'll be noticed. 

Be genuine 

There doesn't have to be anything sinister behind this motive. You're not trying to trick people that you care so they will buy your product. Quite the contrary: If you appear disingenuine, consumers will likely spot that quickly. This strategy is about the right thing and the best thing for your bottom line aligning. It may seem as rare as a solar eclipse, but it's happening here and now. 

Before you make your first sale or create your business plan, decide on your purpose. It may seem slightly counter-intuitive, but it can pay off in the long run. Start by identifying what you're passionate about or what would have the greatest benefit for your community. Talk to city leaders and people already trying to make a difference in the space you're interested in. Do your homework, and listen. Put in the time to make sure you can authentically talk about the caue you are looking to drive forward.

Then, go out there and tell that story with the help of your business. If you do it right, people will keep coming back and also tell their friends — not only because you have a good story, but also because it gives them a good story to tell. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

5 Reasons This 97-Year-Old Marketing Book Is More Relevant Than Ever

Marketing

How to Uncover Hidden Sales

Marketing

3 Ways to Get Free Publicity and Media Mentions for Your Business