Learn And Play: DJI RoboMaster S1

RoboMaster S1 gives you an easy and fun introduction to artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and robotics.
Image credit: DJI RoboMaster S1
RoboMaster S1 gives you an easy and fun introduction to artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and robotics. Simple controls, a dedicated RoboMaster app, and a wealth of tutorials make S1 ideal for newcomers, while more advanced features like using Scratch 3.0 or Python to program unique functions meet the needs of advanced users. With powerful brushless motors, a chassis that moves in all directions, a high-precision gimbal, and interactive modes, the device makes programming, playing, and competing a snap.

You might feel a bit out of your depth, but you’ll learn a lot while assembling designated and custom hardware, maneuvering the rover, programming and competing with friends in multiplayer battle modes. RoboMaster S1 can be used for your own amusement, or shared with a kid in your life who’s likely already smarter than you. 

