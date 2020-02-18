Get Natural, Deep Sleep With Help From This Smart Sleep Mask

Dreamlight Zen helps you reach a meditative, relaxed state to fall asleep faster.

February 18, 2020

Entrepreneurs are no strangers to sleep trouble. With all of the decisions swimming in your head every day and all of the things to do tomorrow, it can be extremely difficult to turn your brain off and just knock out for the night. There are many suggested sleep treatments out there but most are cost-prohibitive or require ingesting substances. Dreamlight Zen is both affordable and doesn't require you to eat anything.

This smart eye mask uses orange ambient light and synchronized audio content to help you get into a meditative, relaxing state that is conducive to healthy, restful sleep. It fits on all faces thanks to 3D facial mapping technology, creating a complete seal that does not allow any light to get in. While it's on, it creates an immersive spatial experience, coupled with sleep-promoting audio that helps you reach a deeper space of relaxation. If you prefer, you can also stream your own music to the mask via Bluetooth.

