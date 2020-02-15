Manage Your Stress by Getting Out in Nature

When it's time to get away, this car rack can help you bring your gear.

February 15, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Managing stress, enjoying exercise, and making time for fun are crucial aspects of leading a balanced life. You may enjoy the thrill running your business, but if you can't take a step away to relax every once in a while, you're going to burn out. Burning out helps nobody. So make some time to hit the slopes this winter or the trail this summer. The STAG Bike & Base Unit Bundle will help you get your gear from point A to point B.

This bike rack mounts on top of your car and is capable of carrying two bikes weighing up to 40 lbs each. with either a 15mm thru-axle or 9mm skewer. It's designed using vacuum cup technology, creating a powerful grip from the roof, rear window, or trunk of your car. Securely attach it to glass, metal, or fiberglass, and you can mount your bikes or ski rack with ease, so you don't have to futz with getting it all in the car. That way, you have more room for friends and extra gear.

Get outside and away from the office. Get the STAG Ski & Base Unit Bundle for $289.85 (Orig. $379), STAG Bike & Base Unit Bundle for $289.85 (Orig. $379), or the STAG Ski, Bike & Base Unit Bundle for $419.90 (Orig. $549) with promo code "PRESIDENT15" only during this weekend.