Outdoors

Manage Your Stress by Getting Out in Nature

When it's time to get away, this car rack can help you bring your gear.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Manage Your Stress by Getting Out in Nature
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Managing stress, enjoying exercise, and making time for fun are crucial aspects of leading a balanced life. You may enjoy the thrill running your business, but if you can't take a step away to relax every once in a while, you're going to burn out. Burning out helps nobody. So make some time to hit the slopes this winter or the trail this summer. The STAG Bike & Base Unit Bundle will help you get your gear from point A to point B.

This bike rack mounts on top of your car and is capable of carrying two bikes weighing up to 40 lbs each. with either a 15mm thru-axle or 9mm skewer. It's designed using vacuum cup technology, creating a powerful grip from the roof, rear window, or trunk of your car. Securely attach it to glass, metal, or fiberglass, and you can mount your bikes or ski rack with ease, so you don't have to futz with getting it all in the car. That way, you have more room for friends and extra gear.

Get outside and away from the office. Get the STAG Ski & Base Unit Bundle for $289.85 (Orig. $379), STAG Bike & Base Unit Bundle for $289.85 (Orig. $379), or the STAG Ski, Bike & Base Unit Bundle for $419.90 (Orig. $549) with promo code "PRESIDENT15" only during this weekend. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Outdoors

Outdoor Adventures Are Becoming the New Golf for Business

Black Friday

5 North Face Favorites Included in Backcountry's Massive Black Friday Sale

Startups

Check Out the Airbnb Camping Experience for Owners and Their Dogs