This VC Firm Launched $100 Mln Fund To Back Tech Start-Ups

February 13, 2020 3 min read

Inflexor Ventures has launched a fund with a targeted corpus of $100 million to invest in technology start-ups.

The two managing partners of Inflexor, Venkat Vallabhaneni and Jatin Desai, have previously co-founded Parampara Capital, another early-stage tech-focused VC firm.

Started in 2015, Parampara has backed multiple start-ups through its INR 100 crore early stage opportunities fund including Playshifu and Bellatrix Aerospace, and already made two cash-exits.

While Vallabhaneni is a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience working in the US, Desai has spent varying roles in Wall Street firms, large corporations and the start-up ecosystem. Prior to his VC journey, the former was part of the senior management for Bank of America’s global delivery centers while the latter served as the chief investment officer of Bank of America & DSP Merrill Lynch in India.

“As an active participant of the early-stage VC ecosystem in India, it is our constant effort to identify companies which are at an inflection point in their journey and help them scale up to become category leaders in their respective sectors,” said Desai in a statement.

Second Venture

With offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the Inflexor Technology Fund aims to invest in disruptive technology startups, across seed, Series A and above rounds, that solve real-life problems and have domestic and international markets potential. The investments would be made in companies leveraging technology across sectors such as Healthtech, Fintech, Consumertech, Cleantech, Edutech, Agritech among others.

The firm will back early-stage start-ups with a basic product-market fit and early commercial validation. Launch of this new fund is aligned with larger plans of attracting international capital and also helping portfolio companies expand on a global level, Inflexor said.

On average ticket size, it said it will write initial cheques of $500,000 to $1 million and reserve a further $2 million to $4 million for follow-on rounds based on growth and capital requirements.

Tech start-ups have been a major area of focus in the last few years, with massive investment flowing into the space. From trying to emulate the success of tech already present in developed economies, companies in India have now begun to bring in their own innovations, some of them even going global and offering services to customers abroad.

“Over the past few years, we have seen the emergence of quality entrepreneurs and unique business models in the country. Such developments go a long way in adding fuel to our passion of finding the right teams and staying invested in their long-term growth plans,” said Vallabhaneni.