GitHub Launches an Indian Subsidiary to Strengthen its Local Presence

Microsoft-owned GitHub has third-largest number of active developers from India

February 13, 2020 3 min read

Microsoft-owned software development company GitHub announced the launch of its subsidiary GitHub India Private Limited on Wednesday. According to the official statement, the platform has third-largest number of active developers from India and also recorded 22 per cent growth over the past year.

According to the official statement, the US-based company has appointed Maneesh Sharma as the General Manager of GitHub India who will be responsible for leading the company’s growth strategy.

GitHub was founded in 2008 by Chris Wanstrath, PJ Hyett, Tom Preston-Werner and Scott Chacon. The company offers code hosting services, which allow developers or people to build software for open source and private projects in organizations.

GitHub designs and develops an online platform which allows its users to store and share codes repositories with friends, co-workers, classmates, and complete strangers.

Focusing On India Market

The company is aimed at building a local team across several segments including community, engineering, sales, support, marketing and services. GitHub’s chief operating officer Erica Brescia explained that with the launch of the Indian centre, customers will be able to adopt DevOps best practices at scale and collaborate with over 40 million developers across more than 100 million projects.

The company believes that by building a local team in India, the company will be able to create stronger relationships with developers and support open source development across developers, maintainers, and enterprises.

“As the third-largest group of active developers on GitHub, Indian developers are truly building the future of software. Over the past year, the number of public repositories in India has grown 75 percent, demonstrating a sharp increase in collaboration across the Indian developer community,” Brescia said in a statement.

Apart from this, GitHub Education, which offers real-world experience to students with free access to various developer tools from GitHub's partners, is now extending its popular GitHub Hackathon Grant program to Indian students. This program will support student hackathons with up to $1,000 in grants. “We’re passionate about supporting the next generation of developers and we’re eager to help more student communities come together to learn and build on GitHub,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, it has also partnered with brands such as Swiggy and ArisGlobal for its India operation. It also expanded its channel partner program GitHub Enterprise in India to help its clients run their software development operations effectively.