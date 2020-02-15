News and Trends

Reliance Retail Reaches the Top Becoming Fastest Growing Brand

The brand's e-commerce push with a strong focus on building a strong consumer base and delivery network led to this jump, according to a report released by Deloitte India, a consultancy service company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reliance Retail Reaches the Top Becoming Fastest Growing Brand
Image credit: Reliance Industries Ltd.
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries Ltd.’s consumer brand, surpassed international brands to bag the top position on the list of ‘Fastest 50 retail brands’. The brand’s e-commerce push with a strong focus on building a strong consumer base and delivery network led to this jump, according to a report released by Deloitte India, a consultancy service company.

The brand jumped 55.8 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to the first position from the sixth position a year ago, the report said. It is also the first Indian retailer to operate more than 10,000 stores in the country.

“Key initiatives taken by the government including liberalization of FDI norms for select sectors; a rollback of the much-debated tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors; incentives to support several industries; bank consolidation, the amendment of insolvency and bankruptcy code enabling the resolution of financial companies, and a significant cut in the corporate tax rate are sure to show some green-shoots in the Indian economy leading to the boost of customer confidence.

Moreover, the young profile of the country and the increasing dependency on convenience through access to technology and digital platforms make the country one of the growing retail destinations of the world,” said Anil Talreja, Partner, Deloitte India.

Founded in 2006, Reliance Retail houses supermarkets and hyperlocal store under Reliance Fresh, and electronics under Reliance Smart. Clothing and apparel fall under Reliance Trends and Trends Footwear, respectively. Jio’s phones and tablets are also a part of the Retail brand, among jewelry, and online shopping site AJIO.

Increased internet penetration and affordable mobile phones have pushed the internet economy in India. This boom also gave a major boost to e-commerce companies including Silicon Valley-based Amazon Inc.’s domestic arm, and Walmart-owned Flipkart. To compete with these online giants Reliance Industries launched JioMart

The company opened the registration to its Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s customers in December, last year. Jio Infocomm, a telecommunication unit of Reliance Industries, is the largest telecom operator in India.

JioMart, which will gradually scale up after opening in Mumbai’s Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan, plans to sell more than 50,000 grocery products, with schemes including no minimum order, express delivery, and no-questions-asked return policy.

In the report, Reliance Retail was competing with U.S-based Wayfare Inc., China’s Vipshop Holdings Ltd., and Amazon Inc., which secured the 20th position, among others.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

4 Ways Diversity Is Directly Linked to Profitability

News and Trends

Why the Myth of the College-Dropout Billionaire Is So Enticing

News and Trends

What Can a 50-Paise Coin Buy You? Not Even a Candy