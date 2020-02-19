Five Drones You Can Buy Without Breaking The Bank

If you're an amateur filmmaker or an insta-star in the making, you'll want to check this list out.

February 19, 2020 3 min read

Ever since the invention of drones, we can’t help but look at things from a birds-eye view. With the rise of influencers and insta-worthy content, everyone wants the drone they can’t usually afford. Lucky for you, though, we’ve created the definitive guide to drone shopping without breaking the bank. If you’re an amateur filmmaker or an insta-star in the making, you’ll want to check this list out.

1. DJI TELLO DJI, the market leader in easy-to-fly drones and aerial photography systems, has an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for every budget. The internet-famous DJI Tello boasts all the top-tier drone features, all packed up in an ultra-compact body while keeping the price just over US$100. Powered by the Tello app on your regular smartphone, the DJI Tello is an absolute delight to fly, for kids and adults alike. Dubbed as the most well-rounded drone for the majority of beginners, the Tello will help you take the best aerial shots in 360 view, autonomously take photos and 720p videos of you from the air, live stream video to compatible virtual reality (VR) headsets, and simply perform cool stunts by tossing the Tello into the air with the Throw&Go feature.

2. EACHINE E58/E520S China’s number one best-selling folding budget drone models, the Eachine E58 or E520S, is great if you want to hone your pilot skills and venture into the drone-flying world, without risking hundreds of dollars crashing into a tree somewhere. The E520S is a mini replica of the famous DJI Mavic. It comes equipped with GPS, 5G WiFi streaming up to a distance of 250 meters, and a USB-charged battery that lasts for about 15 minutes. The return to home function, auto take-off and landing, and follow-me features, ensure a safe return home. The Eachine E58 boasts a 2MP camera transmits live video via WiFi. The E58 might not be the fastest drone on the market but it surely is the most beginner-friendly quad.

3. HUBSAN H107D X4 There’s a reason why this Hubsan drone has been a top-rated bestseller ever since its release. Considered a great first purchase for someone who wants a good quality built-in 0.3MP 480p resolution camera, and a built-in 4.3” LCD screen, the Hubsan H107D X4 does not disappoint. While it does have a maximum flight time of 9 to 10 minutes, the Hubsan can fly to a maximum control range of 100 meters.

4. HOLY STONE HS110G This is the drone for social media fanatics. With a click of a button, you can easily share footage to all your social media platforms. Specifically designed to shoot 120-degree field of view and 90-degree adjustable angle, the Holy Stone HS110G ensures capturing good quality footage, while leaving room for creative exploration with multiple perspectives.

5. ALTAIR AA 108 Yes, we saved one of the best for last. With a 100-meter flight range, two battery packs, and 10 minutes per charge, the AA108 is great for beginners and advanced fliers alike. Featuring all the latest specs, the AA108 is designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Another unique feature includes a beeping sound when the drone’s low on battery that initiates an automatic, pre-programmed landing feature that is activated using a one-touch button, therefore preventing any crashes and losses experienced with other drones. For just under $150, the Altair AA 108 is a great piece of tech to own, irrespective of tech experience involved.

