Meet Ritviz, the New Desi Electronica Master on the Block

Blenders Pride Reserve Collection presented Entrepreneur India’s 35Under35 2020 list which included some leading names from the field of entrepreneurship and Ashish Chanchlani made it to the coveted list.

When music runs in your blood, you are bound to create a legacy. Born to musician parents, Ritviz Srivastava changed the electronic music scenario in India.

Before we rush into the present, let's take a glimpse at the past. There was a time when we went through the crazy-obsessed- Electronic dance music (EMD) phase. Believe us it got on people's nerves after a point. The madness was such that we forgot what we were capable of creating.

The influence of the west kind of controls the whole music industry, making us paralysed in coming up with originals. Then came the game-changers. Nucleya began new mixes infusing electronica with folklores, followed by Ritviz who became the new electronica master.

Coming from an unconventional musical background, the purity of music ran in his soul. His mom was a classical singer, while the father played table. He was exposed to two different worlds of music at a very young age. When the setting stone is laid, finding your path comes naturally.

While Indian classical was deeply engraved in him, western music sort of pulled him towards it. Music has its way and a true master often finds his language to communicate. Soon both the music formed its tune and that became his way of expression.

Awards Add to The Legacy

After winning the Bacardi House Party sessions in 2018 he became a rising star. His track ‘Udd Gaye’, became one of the most loved songs and since he has been giving us non-stop creative records.

"I don't ever put conscious effort into thinking about how I need to make the song sound, there is no format. Very early I was taught Indian classical and heard a lot of VH1 top 40. Subconsciously that infusion happened. I reached a point where I had to let it out and express myself. It came out very seamlessly and organically," he shared.

Every artist creates music for some reason. For Ritviz it's just about creating something meaningful. He couldn't create something just for the heck of it.

"I'm just trying to create music that makes me happy and content. At the end of the day I need to make sure I enjoy what I create and that energy pretty much transcends to other people," he said.

Being true to art is the key and for him, music is everything and more. Not only does he survive on it but thrive and can't live without it. To become better at what he does, he follows a simple mantra.

"I just try to stick true to myself, as true to myself as I can and be my best self because the minute I compromise on that then everything will take a hit for the worse. If I'm not being the best by not being myself then I think you would never hear the authenticity, the connection of my music and that just will be pointless." he shares.

Behind every successful man, there is a woman, in Ritviz's case, it's his mom!

His latest track Liggi has already crossed 6.2 million views on YouTube. Coming up next are his collaborations with wonderful musical artists like Seedhe Maut, Nucleya, and Divine that he is truly excited about. Undoubtedly he is the new electro man on the block and India loves him.

