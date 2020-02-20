Rohit Sharma is an Athlete Both On Field and Off Field

Throw in any question and the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, 2019 always hits the boundary

February 20, 2020 2 min read

Blenders Pride Reserve Collection presented Entrepreneur India’s 35Under35 2020 list which included some leading names from the field of entrepreneurship and Rohit Sharma made it to the coveted list.

Always displaying the best of leadership on crease, we never see power hotter Rohit Sharma panic in stress. The skipper always rises above everything as he has done in his personal life and is always open to any challenges to bat it off.

Throw in any question and the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, 2019 always hits the boundary. As per Sharma, “It’s important to understand that when you are a leader, it’s not about you but about the other 10 guys. If you are the captain, you want to make use of your best 10 players.”

How you are going to do that is taking yourself out of the equation and focusing on the 10 players. “I have come through the ranks and I understand how the process is for any younger player because I have been in that situation. I try and put myself in his shoes and try to think alike,” adds Sharma.

Leading from the front

The Mumbaikar, who has been leading Team India as Vice Captain and at times Captain, balances the roles very well. Sharma says, “Even as a vice captain, you have to think like a captain. You are still in that leadership group. We have to make decisions on the field.”

Sharing more on this active role, he says, “At the end of the day it’s all about the team. It’s not about any individual. It’s a team sport. No individual matters, we only have team talk, playing for team India. Of course we want to take care of all the individuals but team comes first than any other individual.”

Every cricketer has gone through high and low phases. On sharing his best advice, he says, “Leave everything behind and start afresh. You can control the future but not the past.”

