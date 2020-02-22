Entrepreneur Café

Style Check: Five Tips For Wearing Pain-Free Heels To Work

Don't buy shoes thinking you'll break them in; it won't happen.
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With an influx of millennials in the workforce, offices around the world are adopting a more “casual” dress code. What you wore to work today probably looks a whole lot different than what you would have normally donned a couple of years ago. However, some organizations may still have more formal dress codes that mandate high heels, which are often known to cause discomfort to the women that wear them. If you’re one of these ladies, here are five tips that will make you suffer a little less while wearing heels:

1. SIZE MATTERS The most common mistake women make is wearing the wrong shoe size. It is only normal that your shoe size changes over the years, so make sure to get your feet measured for length and width when buying shoes. Always make sure that there is a half-inch space between your longest toe and the end of your shoe, while having enough room to wiggle your toes inside the toe box without your heels slipping off when you walk. Don’t buy shoes thinking you’ll break them in; it won’t happen.

2. TRY THEM ON Avoid buying shoes online. The reason why you should try shoes on before buying them is to make sure if they’re rubbing, or their texture is too stiff for your feet (even if they’re the right size). Also, avoid budget buys- cheap shoes are cheap for a reason, and that reason is mostly plastic. Plastic shoes will not only cause your feet to sweat and smell, but will also cause rubbing and blisters. Leather shoes however are softer and less likely to rub.

3. THE THICKER, THE BETTER When it comes to everyday heels and soles, the thicker, the better.  Save your stilettos for special occasions, and invest in a comfortable chunky heel for everyday wear instead. Thin soles will cause foot pain, blistering, and calluses. A platform wedge would be perfect to take off some pressure on your feet when walking or dancing.

4. INVEST IN SHOE INSERTS Sold at department stores, gel shoe inserts cushion the blow to your feet. Don’t buy inserts that are too thick though, they might squeeze up your feet even more. Opt for inserts that are silicone/gel-based and for an extra kick; put them in the freezer before you wear them.

5. WHEN ALL ELSE FAILS Don’t hesitate to give your feet a break every once in a while. Take off your shoes, wiggle your toes around, and stretch those troopers. Just in case, always carry a pair of extra flats, and when the day has finally come to an end, dip your feet in a bucket of ice.

