Yes, There's Actually An Online Training For Improving Your Memory And It's Worth It

Entrepreneurs have a lot to keep track of. These courses will help you stay on top of everything.

February 28, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As people age or increase the amount of responsibility in their lives, their memories tends to suffer. That's bad news for entrepreneurs who have dozens of things to juggle and very little margin of error to let things slip through the cracks. The good news is that it's 100% possible to improve your memory with practice and technique — and we're not just suggesting you take up Sudoku. The Ultimate Memory Mastery Bundle was created to teach non-psychologists and non-neuroscientists how to boost their memories and focus.

This seven-course bundle includes 20 hours of instruction in proven psychological and neuroscientific memory techniques. You'll explore the psychology of memory, develop practices to improve your memory with mnemonic devices, and participate in easy-to-apply activities. Featured instructor Chris M. Nemo, founder of memory blog "The Mnemo Bay", will share his framework for memory improvement and what he's learned from hundreds of hours studying every aspect of the skill.

From there, you'll delve into the science of neuroplasticity, understanding how you can create new neurons through neuroplasticity to learn new skills, change old habits, and create new ones. You'll discover new techniques to focus better, improve your day-to-day brain activity, and just generally be more present in your life. All of these skills will help you stay on top of things at work, at home, and everywhere else so you don't let anything that might impact your bottom line slip through the cracks. Psychologist and founder of Brain Academy, Gregory Caremans, leads these final courses, and has received top reviews from over 200,000 students.

If you want to improve your brain function through smart exercises, activities, and strategies, the Ultimate Memory Mastery Bundle is a step in the right direction. Start studying up for just $19.99 today.