Entrepreneur Café

Battle Of The Influencers: Dubai's Rue Royal Restaurant Launches The Rue Royale Games 2020

The restaurant is hosting a competition for all GCC-based influencers to show us what they've got.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Battle Of The Influencers: Dubai's Rue Royal Restaurant Launches The Rue Royale Games 2020
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Contributor
Curator, Entrepreneur Café
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Have you ever wondered about the impact social media influencers and content creators have on restaurants in the GCC?

The team behind Rue Royale Restaurant did just that, and they decided to put things to a test: how good are influencers really at influencing? With the Rue Royale Games 2020 (#RRRG2020), the restaurant is hosting a competition for all GCC-based influencers to show us what they've got.

“I’m a restaurateur, but also a fan of science," said Dr. Huda Al Tukmachy, Director of Rue Royale Restaurant, in a statement about the competition. "I like to think that influencers can make a difference to a restaurant’s footfall, but I also like to see transparency and data-driven evidence of influencer marketing campaigns."

"That’s why I decided to challenge the region’s influencers to The Rue Royale Games," Al Tukmachy continued. "If we’re successful, it’s a win-win for both sides: the restaurant gets more footfall, and the top-ranked competitors get a best-practice case-study showcase to convince others that their influencer marketing activities really produce results.”

But that's not all what the winners of the competition stand to gain- prizes include an all-expenses-paid trip to Lyon, the gastronomical capital of France, business class return flights for two people, a swanky suite at the über-luxurious InterContinental Lyon – Hotel Dieu, a dinner meeting with Chef Mathieu Viannay at his restaurant La Mere Brazier (which inspired Rue Royale Restaurant), as well as meals at fine-dining restaurants like L’Auberge du Pont de Collonges– one of only 137 restaurants worldwide to achieve three Michelin stars.

Anyone who considers themselves a social media influencer should register online before 9th March 2020. Every successful applicant will receive a unique referral code, which entitles his/her followers to enjoy a 25% discount on the entire menu at Rue Royale Restaurant between 10th March – 9th April 2020.

Go on then- we're daring all of you self-proclaimed influencers to have a go at this competition. We simply can’t wait to see what the final verdict will be!

Related: Influencer Vs. Hotel: When Businesses Bite Back

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Influencers

The Internet Is a Liar, and Not Everyone Can Become an Influencer

Influencers

Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat Desperately Needed a Project Management System Geared Towards Influencers, so She Raised Over $1 Million and Built It Herself. Here's How.

Influencers

How This Former Athlete Grew His Personal Project Into a Brand that Speaks to Millions