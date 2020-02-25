Entrepreneur Café

Fit And Fine: Six Simple (Yet Effective) Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk

In our busy lives and packed schedules, one must find a way to squeeze in at least 20 minutes a day to get moving.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Fit And Fine: Six Simple (Yet Effective) Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Contributor
Curator, Entrepreneur Café
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Between work, chores, family emergencies, and downtime, do you find that you hardly ever have time to actually exercise your body? Unless you actively wake up at 5 a.m. to hit the gym, or instead forego your post-work commitments, finding time to exercise can be a daunting task for entrepreneurs whose schedules are often packed. And yet, despite our busy lives, we also need to find a way to squeeze in at least 20 minutes a day to get moving. Well, we’ve got you covered- here are six simple yet effective exercises you can do at your desk:

1. LEG RAISES A perfect way to exercise your quadriceps is by doing seated leg raises. Whether you’re at your desk or on a conference call in the meeting room, extending your feet for 15 reps each will strengthen your quads and work out your core. Another variation would be to extend both feet at the same time in a hovering leg raise. How? Sit upright in your chair, but this time, raise both legs so that they are parallel to the floor. Hold for 10 seconds, then slowly lower your legs until they are hovering an inch or two above the ground. Hold the position for as long as you can, and then release.

2. FOOTBALL FOOT DRILLS Imagine running while you’re on your chair. While seated, with your feet flat on the ground, try tapping your feet rapidly for 30 seconds at a time. Work this in every half hour or so to bring up your heart rate without breaking a sweat.

3. SHOULDER SHRUGS Shrug with a purpose. Relieve the tension in your neck by raising your shoulders up towards your ears, hold for 10 seconds, and relax. (Not recommended for board meetings, though.)

4. FAB ABS This silent exercise can be done anywhere, anytime. All you have to do is take a deep breath and tighten the abdominal muscles, bringing them in towards the spine as you inhale. Stay squeezed for 5-10 seconds, and release. Repeat for 12-15 reps. It can also be used as a breathing exercise.

5. TWIST AGAIN Feeling sore in the back? Place your right arm behind your right hip. Twist to the right side and hold for 10 seconds, then repeat on the other side. Aim to do three on each side.

6. WALK THE WALK Walking is essential for building endurance, stamina, and giving your body that full-body workout it needs. Make sure you take five-minute walk breaks at work, take the stairs instead of the lift, and try to walk to work once a week instead of taking the car. The more cardio you squeeze into your day, the better your overall health will be.

Related: Four Ways Cold Showers Can Get Your Day Started Right

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Exercise

2 Ways to Get a Studio-Quality Workout From Home Without Splurging on Peloton or MIRROR

Exercise

Get a Workout Anywhere with These Affordable Kettlebells

Exercise

How to Exercise Despite Your Busy Schedule