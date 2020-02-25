Fit And Fine: Six Simple (Yet Effective) Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk

In our busy lives and packed schedules, one must find a way to squeeze in at least 20 minutes a day to get moving.

Between work, chores, family emergencies, and downtime, do you find that you hardly ever have time to actually exercise your body? Unless you actively wake up at 5 a.m. to hit the gym, or instead forego your post-work commitments, finding time to exercise can be a daunting task for entrepreneurs whose schedules are often packed. And yet, despite our busy lives, we also need to find a way to squeeze in at least 20 minutes a day to get moving. Well, we’ve got you covered- here are six simple yet effective exercises you can do at your desk:

1. LEG RAISES A perfect way to exercise your quadriceps is by doing seated leg raises. Whether you’re at your desk or on a conference call in the meeting room, extending your feet for 15 reps each will strengthen your quads and work out your core. Another variation would be to extend both feet at the same time in a hovering leg raise. How? Sit upright in your chair, but this time, raise both legs so that they are parallel to the floor. Hold for 10 seconds, then slowly lower your legs until they are hovering an inch or two above the ground. Hold the position for as long as you can, and then release.

2. FOOTBALL FOOT DRILLS Imagine running while you’re on your chair. While seated, with your feet flat on the ground, try tapping your feet rapidly for 30 seconds at a time. Work this in every half hour or so to bring up your heart rate without breaking a sweat.

3. SHOULDER SHRUGS Shrug with a purpose. Relieve the tension in your neck by raising your shoulders up towards your ears, hold for 10 seconds, and relax. (Not recommended for board meetings, though.)

4. FAB ABS This silent exercise can be done anywhere, anytime. All you have to do is take a deep breath and tighten the abdominal muscles, bringing them in towards the spine as you inhale. Stay squeezed for 5-10 seconds, and release. Repeat for 12-15 reps. It can also be used as a breathing exercise.

5. TWIST AGAIN Feeling sore in the back? Place your right arm behind your right hip. Twist to the right side and hold for 10 seconds, then repeat on the other side. Aim to do three on each side.

6. WALK THE WALK Walking is essential for building endurance, stamina, and giving your body that full-body workout it needs. Make sure you take five-minute walk breaks at work, take the stairs instead of the lift, and try to walk to work once a week instead of taking the car. The more cardio you squeeze into your day, the better your overall health will be.

