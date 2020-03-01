Productivity

This Paperless Note-Taking System Is a Dream for Entrepreneurs

Take quick notes and digitally transfer them directly to your device.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are no stranger to days packed with meetings. All those meetings mean a lot of notes, which likely means a lot of stray pieces of paper or disorganized, disparate pages in your Notes app. Plus, those digitized notes don't leave much room for visualizations like charts, graphs, and pictures. When you need to take complete, personalized notes in a hurry, the NEWYES Smart Pen Set is the paperless note-taking system for you.

This ingenious creation combines the convenience and flexibility of paper-to-pen with a digital experience. The NEWYES Smart Pen lets you sync your writing with the included NEWYES dot paper and LCD writing pad so you can scribble away and then immediately transfer your notes to your preferred device. That way, you can illustrate the charts and graphs you need to remember, take nuanced notes, and have a backup whenever you need it.

You can even record audio and video notes so if you want to give yourself a verbal reminder to do something later or work on memorizing an important note, NEWYES will play it back for you. Built-in memory lets you store notes offline and an 8-hour battery life supports you throughout the workday.

The company behind this pen set, NEWYES, is on a mission to "make the world paperless." So in addition to adding incredible efficiency to your daily life, you'll play a part in cutting back on deforestation in the process. That's even more reason to take notes in a smarter way. The NEWYES Smart Pen Set: The Coolest Paperless & Digitized Set retails for $180 but you can save 17% off when you get it for $149 today. It's available in blue or red.

