Silence, Please: Four Must-Have Noise-Cancelling Headphones

March 3, 2020 2 min read

Whether you enjoy complete silence in the workplace, or go on several business trips a month, noise-canceling headphones have become a workplace essential. With several different options on the market, choosing the right pair isn’t easy.

So, what do you want to look for when looking for a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones? Start with keeping an eye out for the words "active noise-cancellation technology." In addition to the extra padding on the headphones, active noise cancellation involves microphones planted in the ear wells of the headphones to actively analyze the ambient noise level, and reflect sound waves back into your ear, which in turn mutes out any unwanted sounds.

That said, here are our picks on some of the best sets on the market:

1. BOSE NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES 700 This pair features a completely new microphone system that offers both internal and external sound isolation. That means that in addition to the normal noise-cancelation, the set also isolates your voice from external sounds, making it the perfect pair for making calls. The device has a sound system with six microphones, all of which are focused on optimizing your voice and muting out all the background clatter.

2. SONY WH-1000XM3 These have been declared the best noise-canceling headphones in the world, two years running. From the comfortable, padded design to its uber lightweight and extended battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the highest-rated wireless noise-canceling headphone on CNET.

3. SENNHEISER HD 4.50 BTNC The Sennheiser is the best of both worlds. They offer the noise-cancellation quality of Bose and the musical sound quality of Sony. Running at a cheaper price point than both the Bose and the Sony, the Sennheiser is a great value all-rounder, whether for flights, your daily commute or busy offices.

4. NURA NURAPHONE This over-ear/in-ear hybrid offers two physical barriers. With an over-ear cup and an in-ear tip, the Nuraphones have the architecture of a high-end home sound system. The earbud drivers belt out much of the high- and mid-tones, and the over-ear drivers thump with a deep bass that vibrates the bones around your ear.

