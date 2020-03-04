Cryptocurrency

Relief For Cryptocurrency Stakeholders, Trading Now Legal In India

A three-judge SC bench struck down RBI's ban on cryptocurrency saying that the ban was 'disproportionate'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Relief For Cryptocurrency Stakeholders, Trading Now Legal In India
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Features Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After  a two year long fight, the Supreme Court (SC) has finally given its judgement on the statues of cryptocurrency in India. Providing relief to the stakeholders, SC on Wednesday (March 4) struck down the Reserve Bank of India imposed complete ban on cryptocurrency.

As the industry awaits for the written judgement, media reports revealed that a three-judge bench including Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice V Ramasubramanian stated the verdict saying that the ban was 'disproportionate'.

https://lh5.googleusercontent.com/9K-rIjJwiCflhbfClVTCEnePDsHePBJh70p9dHUynOUEU6ga6PN32HPXsp_Kjsn-CEmWvz5kRo97AZ_4y1t6G_qi9-bV3HLj1-noKC5tHqQkVBGXKa7z_gyWD4C5pZLs32tpOdbO

The Case

The Indian cryptocurrency market has been on shaky grounds  due to unfavourable rules the central bank’s plan on banning cryptocurrencies. In April 2018. the RBI had issued a circular which barred RBI-regulated entities from "providing any service in relation to virtual currencies, including those of transfer or receipt of money in accounts relating to the purchase or sale of virtual currencies". 

Earlier while speaking at the 5th bi-monthly monetary policy conference, RBI reiterated its stance on banning privately-owned cryptocurrency in India. According to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, issuing currency is a sovereign mandate and this should not be given to private companies. He also explained that amid challenges related to money-laundering, a private currency cannot override sovereign currency.

According to the circular, organizations which were engaged in crypto-related services were to stop their services within three months however the circular was however challenged in the apex court.  

According to reports, The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) which represents several crypto exchanges approached the court and argued that RBI’s circular which removed cryptocurrency from banking channels would take away the ability of law enforcement agencies to regulate illegal activities in the market.

Cryptocurrency Players Welcome SC Verdict

Taking to Twitter, the industry stakeholders are voicing their support for the SC verdict. With #IndiaWantsCrypto trending across the micro-blogging platform, stakeholders said that the move will give rise to new innovations in the country.

https://lh5.googleusercontent.com/k7oRERBtFZ5dnfwI_2wQckL3dhe2JEDFyqvbLdKPalAdCFJM7we1J7OzI1s0RUL7G8luTR6d5ccEyJcvBMTahrIe-4SgoDJGONopEYFg_kJ3PIwJDEv9TlIrqf_DkCq2LwwS_Hvr

https://lh6.googleusercontent.com/AxpIuB_so_lr-kQdD93C7zOYAtlGR_Tgn4-RpO0HRgbWACfzShvKjHrQhfRtmsC4V3dMwR6G8a8s1NMecglM2yWQRarez0BgjLczv2c82eptmZmDuu2ulRwOfO5Wo4b-5rJ_6Ua2

The Supreme Court ruling will now allow millions to participate in cryptocurrency market which might open up several opportunities in the segment.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Cryptocurrency

Is Cryptocurrency Coming Back or Going Away for Good? 6 Experts Weigh In.

Cryptocurrency

This Platform Delivers a Safe, Convenient Non-custodial Way For Buying Crypto

Cryptocurrency

Will Acquisition of an Indian Crypto Start-up by a Global Company Make India Cryptocurrency Friendly?