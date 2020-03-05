Three Netflix Originals For You To Stream Over Your Weekend

Ever since Netflix produced and aired House Of Cards in 2013, the streaming giant began creating its own content at an unbelievable rate.

March 5, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ever since Netflix produced and aired House Of Cards in 2013, the streaming giant began creating its own content at an unbelievable rate. Be it docu-series, TV shows, or movies, Netflix has managed to successfully create original content within every niche. With the weekend fast approaching, here are three shows from the Netflix Originals banner that we think you'd like bingeing on:

1. HOUSE OF CARDS The political series is the grandfather of Netflix original programming, and now with five seasons under its belt, House Of Cards has had a lot of good and bad reviews. Its exquisite first season had everyone hooked on Frank Underwood’s ascent to power from Speaker of the House to eventual President of the United States. The series, however, hits some rough spots, both in its dramatic series of events and in real life. Moving into its fifth season in 2017, the show begins to run out of political room to maneuver. Still, the series has plenty of plot twists, unexpected turn of events, and it was always a pleasure to watch Kevin Spacey -nominated for three Emmys for his work on the series- bring his stellar skills on to the set with delight and disdain in equal measure. The supporting cast -which includes Robin Wright, Molly Parker, Michael Kelly, Reg E. Cathey, Constance Zimmer, and Corey Stoll, among others- are always excellent, even if their storylines often run into dead ends.

2. STRANGER THINGS This series became an instant fan favorite as soon as it released in June 2016. Centered on the lives of a rambunctious bunch of middle schoolers who find solace in playing Dungeons and Dragons together, the show dives into the supernatural as people go missing and government agents flood the once serene fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. With a fascinating soundtrack and an extremely talented cast of child actors, Stranger Things is not to miss.

3. MINDHUNTER The series is based on the origins of an actual behavioral science unit in the FBI used to study serial killers in the 1970s and 80s. Jonathan Groff, who plays Holden Ford, a character based on the real-life John E. Douglas (the inspiration for Jack Crawford in the Hannibal series), is a young FBI agent who takes a keen interest in psychology which, in turn, grows into an interest in the psychology of sequential killers; a science that has since inspired tens of police drills and regulations. Agent Ford closely studies serial killers (all of whom are based on actual serial killers from that era), then, later on, develops a deep fascination with them, which mirrors the obsession these criminals have with their victims.

Related: Six Binge-Worthy Netflix Shows To Watch During Your Downtime