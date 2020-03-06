5 Ways Women Entrepreneurs Can Cash In On Their Passion

While I am still learning and evolving each day, here are a few things that helped me to never give up on my passion

“The things you are passionate about are not random thoughts. They are actually your calling.”

Born and raised into a beautiful nuclear working family—I have always been independent, yet raised with the mindset of settling in life and I am sure all ladies and women resonate with me with what it means to be ‘settled’ for any woman in India.

It has been a long and an eventful journey of becoming a scientist and then giving it all up to actually build a high-growth successful business. Starting your own venture is not easy; you are likely to be subjected to preconceived notions of who can do what.

There were tough days—really tough ones—but I never gave up and as of today, I have managed to tread on the path of building a multi-million dollar business from my passion.

While I am still learning and evolving each day, here are a few things that helped me to never give up on my passion and I hope this helps other budding women entrepreneurs to never give up on theirs:

Love What You Do

What are you completely and absolutely passionate about? Maybe it’s a hobby or a way of life. When we feel completely and utterly passionate, there is no room for judgment and commitment is never a concern.

No matter what you aspire to be—you’ve got to love what you do and then success will certainly follow. I never felt ashamed of selling samosas. My passion for Samosa Singh is contagious!

In these moments, our true genius shines. You also need to be extremely clear about your passion. Are you actually passionate about food or are you actually passionate about building a business around food? If you are passionate about food then you should look at becoming a chef and if you are passionate about business then you should look at building a business.

Go for it

If you’re truly passionate about something, you need to get started on it ‘now’. No time is the right time—do it now.

It doesn’t mean you have to quit your job and go for it full time. It doesn’t mean you need to neglect your family and responsibilities, and it also doesn’t mean you need to become an expert overnight. But if you’re really passionate, you need to carve out some regular time to do what you love. The key to following your passion is consistency. You need to decide your goal and then take small steps to achieve that.

“The most successful people follow their passion, not pay cheques.”

Make it Happen

Step out of your comfort zone every single time the opportunity presents itself. Strive and work hard.

While on the quest of making it happen, also enable the ecosystem around you. You need support to not only survive, but thrive. Surround yourself with the ones who genuinely care about what you’re doing, and be that support system for others.

Brainstorm your ideas, discuss and synergise.

Believe in it

Let your passion burn brighter than your fears.

The one thing that you have that no one else has is ‘you’. Your dreams, your passion, your power.

If you are going places, failure is just part of the deal. Take every problem as a challenge and never stop believing in yourself and your dreams. People laughed at me on the idea of selling samosas and making it big. It acted like a fuel to my passion. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.

Don’t quit. Keep going. Resilience is your most important weapon.

“If you want the rainbow, you have to deal with the rain.”

Keep Evolving

Share your story, challenges, resonate, inspire and get inspired by others.

Empower more people around you. Be OK, with change.

With changing ecosystem, keep improvising on your skillset. Never stop learning, you will never cease to grow.

It is a blessing to be a woman—we are powerful creators, create your life—make it the life you want to live.