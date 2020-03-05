Benefits of Corporate Wellness Program

Giving a robust corporate wellness program provides your organization the competitive edge that it is always looking for to attract and retain top and best talent

Corporate wellness programs are made to help and motivate a holistic approach to employee’s wellness by making an organizational culture of health. Providing a corporate wellness program that stretches beyond traditional wellness programs harvests healthy habits among the employee populations and improves and boosts healthy outcomes, all these meanwhile increasing productivity, optimizing human talent and resource investments and strengthening employee engagement.

Why Are Corporate Wellness Programs Important?

Several chronic diseases are preventable and avoidable and implementing a holistic way to corporate wellness programs is an effective way to educate employees on the worthiness of creating healthy habits and the advantages of sticking to wellness goals. In terms of results, employers are broadening their wellness program approach from 1 size fits all, to a corporate wellness program that is tailor-made to the individual. To assist employees in their overall wellness journey, employers are searching for products and services that work from this shared orientation. Corporate wellness programs are one such thing. Having a problem building a business case for your corporate wellness solution?

Employees spend the majority of their time in the workplace, and linking the wellness goals with work-life balance is mission vital to driving overall business outcomes. Having a corporate wellness program is a must-have to the base of your business. Developing a successful corporate wellness program takes effort and time, and includes a wellness solution that gets a mix in the culture of the organization. Employee wellness programs must continually evolve to meet the requirement of employees looking to achieve their wellness goals, thereby helping the goals of the business. Having healthier employees supports cut rising healthcare expenses to give your bottom line a true boost. Healthier employees will reduce rising healthcare bills having a positive effect on the bottom line. Giving a robust corporate wellness program provides your organization the competitive edge that it is always looking for to attract and retain top and best talent.

Here are some of the benefits of corporate wellness programs.

Corporate Wellness Programs Improves Employee Health Behaviour

The base of each good wellness program is behavioural change. With the proper education, skills, encouragement, tools, and social support, people alter behaviour. Corporate wellness programs are excellent at assisting people to adopt and maintain healthy behaviour. This is probably the greatest benefit of having a wellness program.

Healthy behaviour makes way to reduce health risks, and reduced health risks lead to less chronic disease. Because of less chronic disease employees have fewer health care expenses.

Corporate Wellness Programs Lowers Elevated Health Risks

The aim of any good wellness program should be focused on assisting employees to adopt healthy conduct. Higher blood glucose, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are certainly all caused by unhealthy diets and lack or no physical activity. Eating and exercising are a kind of behaviour.

When one adopts a healthy pattern of behaviour it means you change your diet, look to become active, and avoid alcohol or tobacco, good things start to happen. These may look at small changes initially but help in the long run.

Reductions in high health risk are essential. When one is able to reduce something like cholesterol it also benefits other factors such as providing you with good heart health.

Low health risks are the base of good and strong health, and wellness programs are a great way to help employees and their spouses avoid elevated health risks. There are several research papers that suggest wellness programs to reduce higher health risks. When one is able to reduce health complications it means less absenteeism from work.

Reduces Medical Costs

The corporate wellness programs have a good impact on the financial aspect as well.

The ability of a corporate wellness program helps reduce healthcare costs depends upon how good the program really is. Having an occasional lunch and get to know about nutrition or just undertaking a biometric screening will not be sufficient to move the healthcare cost at all.

Comprehensive employee wellness programs that improve employee behavior will see a downward shift in the healthcare cost trend. Mostly they will find that the savings from program participation will be far greater than the actual cost spent on the program.

Decrease In Employee Absenteeism

Another wonderful aspect of corporate wellness programs is that it can contribute to reduced absenteeism. Organizations with a good wellness program can experience reduced absenteeism for a number of reasons:

· Employees with good health condition have lower absenteeism.

· Employees who can manage their stress have lower absenteeism.

· Employees with good and normal blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose have also lower absenteeism.

· Employees who are not overweight or obese have less chances to fall sick hence, leading to a lower absenteeism.

Improves Productivity

Bad employee productivity can be described as physically being at work but not working. This kind of poor productivity is called presenteeism. It is believed that the cost linked with presenteeism due to poor employee health is at least 2-3 times greater than direct health care costs.

There are plenty of reasons why employees have low or poor productivity. They may not know how to utilize the equipment, they might be distracted by other employees, they might not know what they are doing, they may be fatigued, or they might be on social media. One of the major causes of presenteeism is poor health. And presenteeism happens mostly owing to poor lifestyle. Thus, corporate wellness programs that aim at assisting employees have good health behavior and will eventually have an impact on productivity as it will be a great tool to eradicate the causes of presenteeism.

Helpful in Employee Retention and Recruitment

If you see an organization that focuses on having regular corporate wellness programs that also leads the way towards a better rate of employee retention and recruitment. Because now employees apart from money also look into the factors whether an organization has a good support system for its employees or not. When any organization offers a wellness program that too which is free of cost for its employees it shows it cares about the employee’s well-being. When an existing employee remains happy it automatically helps in retaining them and also through those employees itself the organization can also avail new recruitment as mostly the present employees share about their organization’s motive that it actually cares for its employees. There are several companies that are working exclusively to look after their employees’ well-being through good corporate wellness programs.