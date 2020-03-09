Managing Employees

This $20 Crash Course on Strategy Management Is the Extra Guidance You May Need

Be a positive force for growth and change in your organization.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This $20 Crash Course on Strategy Management Is the Extra Guidance You May Need
Image credit: Dylan Gillis
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Strong leadership doesn't come naturally to every entrepreneur, but it will eventually be a necessity if you want your business to grow with you at the top. While you may be able to get your business off the ground by yourself, you'll need help to scale, and those new employees will be looking at you for guidance and motivation. Growing your business requires great planning and strategy, things that some entrepreneurs haven't had to think critically about before. Strategy Management for Beginners was made for those people.

Strategy is a nebulous term that means something different to every business. It's up to you to determine the best strategy for your company, but there are basic foundations that everyone should consider. In this three-course bundle, you'll learn how to develop a mission and vision statement for your company, gather operational data, and how to use it to make informed decisions. From there, you'll get a crash course in developing a strategic marketing plan that will work for your business. Finally, you'll learn how to be a force of innovation and drive positive change in your organization as it grows.

Leading people is difficult but it's near impossible if you don't have a firm grasp of strategy. Strategy Management for Beginners will help you develop a strategic mindset and it's on sale for $19.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Managing Employees

How Companies Use Tech to Track Workers

Managing Employees

Enabling Greatness by Managing Yourself and Others

Managing Employees

3 Strategies That Will Keep Your Employees Engaged So They Don't Jump Ship.