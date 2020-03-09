This $20 Crash Course on Strategy Management Is the Extra Guidance You May Need

Be a positive force for growth and change in your organization.

March 9, 2020 2 min read

Strong leadership doesn't come naturally to every entrepreneur, but it will eventually be a necessity if you want your business to grow with you at the top. While you may be able to get your business off the ground by yourself, you'll need help to scale, and those new employees will be looking at you for guidance and motivation. Growing your business requires great planning and strategy, things that some entrepreneurs haven't had to think critically about before. Strategy Management for Beginners was made for those people.

Strategy is a nebulous term that means something different to every business. It's up to you to determine the best strategy for your company, but there are basic foundations that everyone should consider. In this three-course bundle, you'll learn how to develop a mission and vision statement for your company, gather operational data, and how to use it to make informed decisions. From there, you'll get a crash course in developing a strategic marketing plan that will work for your business. Finally, you'll learn how to be a force of innovation and drive positive change in your organization as it grows.

Leading people is difficult but it's near impossible if you don't have a firm grasp of strategy. Strategy Management for Beginners will help you develop a strategic mindset and it's on sale for $19.99.