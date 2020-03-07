Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Ultimatum: A New Fork to Solve Old Problems

The concept is a reflection of the famous Ethereum cryptocurrency.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bitcoin Ultimatum: A New Fork to Solve Old Problems
Image credit: Shutterstock
Marketer, Advisor, Investor, Serial Entrepreneur
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Prof-it blockchain development team has come up with a new fork, Bitcoin Ultimatum (BTCU). This is under the support of one of the prominent players of cryptocurrency exchange called Coinsbit co-founded by Nikolai Udianskyi.

The developers are making efforts on improving the Bitcoin blockchain and introducing advanced technologies to help fix the key errors in the crypto community.

The concept designed for BTCU is a reflection of the second cryptocurrency by capitalization—Ethereum. To offer major functions for executing DAPP applications and transactions, BTCU has designed a concept that is highly similar to Ethereum. Its team is setting a possible chore in terms of building the direction of smart contracts and applying atomic swap technology to the blockchain protocol to enable transactions to interact with several other protocols. This execution would come up with a huge expansion in the technological sector.

BTCU is against implementation of classic mining. Ethereum developers usually own a positive approach with accounting for the goal of stopping the LPoS mining algorithm combined with PoA. The distributors and holders in the standard BTCU network would play the role of advisers whereas crypto exchange and blockchain companies would anticipate an optimistic balance over the master nodes. This decision was initiated to unload the network and avoid classics.

That is the reason its blockchain would depend on the PLoS mining algorithm associated with PoA, where PLoS will be put to use for mining by the users. When this fork is launched, an airdrop would be held for all users of the Bitcoin network to get airdrops in their wallets identical in BTCU network in ratio of 1:1 to the Bitcoin balance existing on branch block. After the branching all of the users will be able to find BTCU coins in their own network which would be balanced at the time of branching.

“The crypto community has become more & more erudite and is developing & growing every day, changing their point of view and perspective in favor of preservation of environment and using more of humane mining protocols,” says the development team.

The blockchain of the new cryptocurrency would require 20 holders. To prevent centralization and get control over the network, half of the holders will be selected by the team itself, and the second half will be determined by the community based on the PoA principle. They will be determined by 10 holders who holds the largest share of coin, who themselves can be holders of the master nodes. The PoA algorithm would be personalized and would diverge from the actual model. Transaction holders would be able to and it would be chosen by the cor-coin holders irrespective of changing their numbers.

Anonymity is the ultimate truth of any given blockchain network as it engrosses an individual with the absence of any commissions and mediators when crypto payments option is chosen over the classic

The BTCU experts adjoined the ability to perform confidential transfers within their own network to support its users to be anonymous while making transactions.

The PoA transaction verification protocol would allow developers to comprehend the blockchain throughput at level of 200 transactions recorded per-second up to the 10,000 transactions-per-second level. The BTCU blockchain would further permit the handling of smart conventions from having to look up for intermediaries to guarantee its user’s protection from scammers.

The BTCU plans to broaden and launch the concept of a decentralized mobile with multi-currency wallet along with its desktop version which would further facilitate sending and receiving crytocurrencies through one’s phone digits.

The BTCU’s nucleus squad plan to further advance and expand its merchandise to have universally recognizable solutions for crypto community. The world of blockchain applied science would always abide to be evenly relevant and the forecast is requisite to scrutinize whole industry’s updates and become more opportune every year.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Cryptocurrency

The Ten Most Prominent Figures in the Cryptocurrency World

Cryptocurrency

Is Cryptocurrency Coming Back or Going Away for Good? 6 Experts Weigh In.

Cryptocurrency

Libra: It is a Fine Balance