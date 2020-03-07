Editor's Note

International Women's Day: Boss Ladies Who are Changing the Narrative

Nobody other than your own self can push you to achieve more is what has got the 'Shepreneurs Class of 2020' to achieve meteoric success
Image credit: Shutterstock
Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media (APAC & India)
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Do something about it!” is one challenge which we all have faced too often from our parents, teachers, bosses and even our spouses but the spirit with which you have taken it, is what matters. For some, it may just be a rhetoric coming from all quarters but for others, it is gospel. The challenge to prove someone wrong or not to be crushed by a situation or just caring about things that others tend to overlook has been more often the basis for successful entrepreneurship. When women go out there to change the narrative, the journey is excruciatingly tough but the reward is extraordinarily sweet.

Nobody other than your own self can push you to achieve more is what has got the ‘Shepreneurs Class of 2020’ to achieve meteoric success. By far, the most driven woman leader we’ve profiled this month is our cover girl PV Sindhu. At 24, she has already achieved more than one can dream of in a lifetime and this is just the beginning. What captured our attention while interacting with her is her fierce and unquenchable competitiveness. While she credits her remarkable career to her unrelenting parents and demanding coach, she very well understands that in the end, she alone has the power to close the gap between where she is and where she wants to be.

All our Shepreneurs featured have a tale of incredible feat. India’s most admired entrepreneur’s better half has truly been one quite literally. Taking a back seat, Sudha Murty left no stone unturned in supporting her husband towards achieving his dreams together. The prolific author and philanthropist does not belong to the fancy wives’ club who is happy adorning just a book as a gift from her husband. With an infectious smile, she is still the most humble person one could ever meet. Our young educationist, Divya Gokulnath shares how her plans to move overseas for further studies were stalled as she fell in love with teaching and went on to co-found Byju’s. Whether it is acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal that inspired Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak or cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap, each of these women is an embodiment of strength for hundreds of survivors to get back on their feet and move ahead in life. ‘Shepreneurs 2020’ also features Simran Lal who has carved a niche for herself in a family of entrepreneurs, Ruma Devi who is championing the cause of empowering rural craftswomen or young mother Naiyaa Saggi who wanted to connect young parents to share their joys and anxieties digitally. Sometimes you do it yourself and sometimes it takes two to make 11. Our special feature on ‘Couplepreneurs’ brings to you the togetherness of these five couples building something together with each playing an exceptional role in their own right.

I invite you to celebrate the power of women entrepreneurship with Shepreneurs 2020 on March 17, 2020 in Mumbai and would be delighted to hear about your wonderful work. Just in case if you still have fears that are holding you back, we promise that you will leave inspired and be ready to alter your course of life. Make that move now as Sam Snead rightly said, “Practice puts brains in your muscles.”

(This article was first published in the March 2020 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

