10 Tips For Writing An Impressive Resume

Writing a resume is very different than writing a CV. A resume is usually used with individuals who have extensive work experience and diverse skillsets, rather than fresh graduates with no previous work experience. Here are a few tips to enhance your resume, and help you land that job you always wanted.

1. Keep it short: Long paragraphs are not favored when it comes to resumes. Keep your resume short and to the point; use bullet-points to illustrate related education or work experience in each specific area, rather than a paragraph of writing.

2. Market yourself Using positive action words throughout your resume will reflect on your personality. Words like eager, punctual, accomplished, etc. will help you grab the employer’s attention to your strong personality in an instant.

3. Highlight your strengths (Even if you have to be repetitive.) Your objective statement in a resume should be a powerful one, something like a mini personal mission statement that highlights your best qualities.

4. Put everything in order After your objective statement, make sure you put your qualifications and accomplishments first. Many HR managers agree that order of importance is necessary and time-saving.

5. Show them what you can do Don't focus on just what they want from you, show them what you have to offer. Rather than tailoring your resume around your responsibilities, focus on what you’ve previously accomplished in other companies.

6. Don't use jargon Big words are nice if you manage to use them correctly. Avoid jargon and words that your employer might not understand- in the end, you just want to get the message across fast and effectively.

7. Keep it up-to-date Regularly update your resume and customize it to each job you apply for by re-arranging experience according to new job responsibilities. Also, make sure you use a recent photo of yourself.

8. Spell-check, always Yes! Many resumes have spelling mistakes that just prove to the employer that you weren’t interested enough in the job to go through the effort of spell-checking your own resume.

9. Elaborate your education This section doesn’t mean only school- in this part of your resume, any classes, online courses, programs, and organizations you’ve been involved in should be stated. That will add to your experience level.

10. Showcase confidence That’s all you need when you hand in your resume. A well-written cover letter and a representable candidate will not be turned down.

