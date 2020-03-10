Entrepreneur Café

10 Tips For Writing An Impressive Resume

Here are a few tips to enhance your resume, and help you land that job you always wanted.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Tips For Writing An Impressive Resume
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Curator, Entrepreneur Café
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Writing a resume is very different than writing a CV. A resume is usually used with individuals who have extensive work experience and diverse skillsets, rather than fresh graduates with no previous work experience. Here are a few tips to enhance your resume, and help you land that job you always wanted.

1. Keep it short: Long paragraphs are not favored when it comes to resumes. Keep your resume short and to the point; use bullet-points to illustrate related education or work experience in each specific area, rather than a paragraph of writing.

2. Market yourself Using positive action words throughout your resume will reflect on your personality. Words like eager, punctual, accomplished, etc. will help you grab the employer’s attention to your strong personality in an instant.

3. Highlight your strengths (Even if you have to be repetitive.) Your objective statement in a resume should be a powerful one, something like a mini personal mission statement that highlights your best qualities.

4. Put everything in order After your objective statement, make sure you put your qualifications and accomplishments first. Many HR managers agree that order of importance is necessary and time-saving.

5. Show them what you can do Don't focus on just what they want from you, show them what you have to offer. Rather than tailoring your resume around your responsibilities, focus on what you’ve previously accomplished in other companies.

6. Don't use jargon Big words are nice if you manage to use them correctly. Avoid jargon and words that your employer might not understand- in the end, you just want to get the message across fast and effectively.

7. Keep it up-to-date Regularly update your resume and customize it to each job you apply for by re-arranging experience according to new job responsibilities. Also, make sure you use a recent photo of yourself.

8. Spell-check, always Yes! Many resumes have spelling mistakes that just prove to the employer that you weren’t interested enough in the job to go through the effort of spell-checking your own resume.

9. Elaborate your education This section doesn’t mean only school- in this part of your resume, any classes, online courses, programs, and organizations you’ve been involved in should be stated. That will add to your experience level.

10. Showcase confidence That’s all you need when you hand in your resume. A well-written cover letter and a representable candidate will not be turned down.

Related: Ten Tell-Tale Signs You're Stuck In A Career Rut

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Resumes

How to Give Your Resume a Makeover for 2019

Resumes

10 Resume Tips You Haven't Heard Before

Resumes

Everything You Need to Know About Writing the Perfect Resume