Coronavirus Preventions: 6 Practical Tips to Follow Without Shutting off Yourself from the World

Top tips to not panic and prevent you from coronavirus

March 12, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, there is panic all around. The last few days have seen over 1,18,000 cases of the coronavirus illness in over 110 countries and territories around the globe, which will further spread more.

With nothing much known about the coronavirus when it comes to getting cured of it, there is a wave of fear around. The announcement somewhere adds on to the ongoing horror. However, to put the meaning of word pandemic simply it means, "Widespread of a new disease".

“This is not just a public health crisis; it is a crisis that will touch every sector. So every sector and every individual must be involved in the fights," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, at a media briefing.

The global outbreak has already informed us about which marks will work and which won't. How to cough (use your inner elbow), wash your hands and keep them sanitized. But it's time to implement some practical changes to avoid coronavirus altogether and not isolate ourselves or panic.

When we talk about safety it just doesn't involve you but also people around you,

Give A Break To Your Fingertips

Need to press a button or open the door? Let go of your fingertips and start using other parts of your body to do the same. Use your knee, feet, elbow, and knuckles. You might find it odd initially but eventually, you will get used to it.

For example, open the doors using your hip or elbow instead of your hands or cover your hands with the sleeves of whatever you are wearing to turn the knob. It is always easier to throw the clothes for a quick wash instead of touching everything with your skin. Follow this religious especially when travelling to cafes/restaurants or crowded eateries.

It's Okay To Not Hug Or Shakehands

While these are social gestures. We can surely give it a pass until things come under control. Sometimes you need to understanding that the step of social distancing is being taken place from the sole perspective to protect health.

Your Phone Is Everything

Our lives revolve around our phones. We begin and end our day with the same. First and foremost how about you avoid taking your phone to the washroom? Make sure you are wiping your phone with disinfectants.

Avoid keeping your phone anywhere; make sure the surface is clean. The best place to keep your phone is your jeans or coat pocket than any filthy place.

Say No To The Buffet, Food Counters And Roadside Eateries

We Indians are obsessed with food. At times food takes priority over health. But this is just not the right time for it. It's a common practice where people often take food with their bare hands from the spread. How safe is that?

When eating a roadside sandwich or other savouries, the vendor often mixes things using his bare hand. This should be the reason enough for you to take a break. However, many restaurants are taking measures and have kept sanitisers at every table requesting customers to use it before eating.

Wash Your Hands and Carry The Essentials

Make sure the first thing you do is washing your hands as soon as you enter your home. When you know you are going to spend certain time at someplace making sure you wash your hands as you enter and leave.

If you are someone who uses contact lenses, this is a must practice for you as you often touch your eyes. Carry sanitizer, wet wipes, and facial tissues as many as you can. Before opening the door or touching your phone, use the tissue for cleaning purposes.

Go Cashless

Money is an essential part of our day to day life. However, one piece of the currency goes through thousands of hands. Try giving up on cash and use cards and digital modes of payment as much as possible.

Some Suggestions from WHO & Unicef:

Note: The information given above are just some safety tips to keep yourself fit and healthy. However, if you feel your symptoms are something similar to that of COVID-19, please consult a physician on an urgent basis.