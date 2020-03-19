Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Panorama Edition 8.0: Funding Your Startup In Dubai

A key contributor to the national economy, support for the ecosystem remains central to driving the nation's global competitiveness, increasing non-oil GDP and advancing economic diversification.

March 19, 2020

An ambition to create, a maturing ecosystem, and a growing interest from investors, especially following the landmark exit of homegrown ride-hailing app Careem that was acquired by global giant Uber for $3.1 billion -the biggest ever tech deal for the Middle East– likely has every founder in Dubai dreaming big.

But convincing an investor to write you a cheque for capital to launch or scale up your startup takes incredible tenacity. In the latest edition of Dubai Startup Hub’s Startup Panorama, Dubai-headquartered startups LoadMe and Transcorp International share lessons from their fundraising experiences, along with valuable tips from UAE-based investment platform VentureSouq and equity crowdfunding platform Eureeca to help entrepreneurs navigate their fundraising journey.

Also in the report: an infographic that rounds up some of the products and services startup-friendly banks across the Emirates have been introducing to empower entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and new startups, which represent more than 94% of the total number of companies operating in the UAE, and employ over 86% of the private sector workforce. A key contributor to the national economy, support for the ecosystem remains central to driving the nation’s global competitiveness, increasing non-oil GDP and advancing economic diversification.

