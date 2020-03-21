Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Jack Ma Pledges Emergency Supplies to 10 South Asian Countries

The Alibaba foundation and Jack Ma foundation has already donated masks, testing kits and protective shields to US, Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran, among other countries
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Coronavirus: Jack Ma Pledges Emergency Supplies to 10 South Asian Countries
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an effort to combat surging demand for medical supplies and equipments, Asia’s richest man Jack Ma has extended support to 10 South Asian countries in their fight against coronavirus pandemic by donating emergency supplies.

The Alibaba group founder took to twitter to announce that his firm will donate 1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits and 36,000 protective suits along with ventilators and thermometers to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Jack Ma foundation and Alibaba foundation have been actively donating medical supplies to other countries that have been severely impacted by the pandemic or are expected to be hit but are underequipped to deal with the crisis.

Ma had announced on 16 March that his firms have dispatched the first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US from Shanghai. Drawing from China’s experience, Ma said speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

Source: Jack Ma Twitter Account

Alongside, on the same day, he committed to donate 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields to 54 African countries. So far, 18 of the 54 African countries do not have confirmed coronavirus cases but the pandemic is quickly spreading throughout the continent, as per World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Africa can be one step ahead of the virus,” said Ma in a statement. “We can take precautions now and get prepared ahead of time, as Africa can benefit from the experience and lessons from other countries that were earlier hit hard by the virus.”

Over the past few weeks, his private charity and Alibaba foundation have collaborated to source and donate essential materials to combat coronavirus to afflicted areas in Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain.

As of 21 March, 234,073 confirmed cases and 9,840 deaths have been reported across 177 affected countries globally, as per WHO data.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: These CEOs are Foregoing Salaries to Support their Businesses and Employees

Coronavirus

Goa Government And Innovaccer Launch App For COVID-19 Self-Assessment

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: HUL, Patanjali, Godrej Cut Prices of Soaps and Sanitisers