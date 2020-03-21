Coronavirus

Goa Government And Innovaccer Launch App For COVID-19 Self-Assessment

The app provides information on self-quarantine and helpline numbers, apart from assessing presence of virus by analysing symptoms
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The government of Goa has partnered with San Francisco-headquartered Innovaccer Inc. to assist citizens of the state to conduct a self-assessment test for Coronavirus.

A person will need to fill information on an app based on the symptoms and the solution will assist her to take the next step accordingly without having to physically visit a healthcare facility.

Announcing launch of the app, Vishwajit Rane, health minister of Goa, in a statement said, “The partnership with Innovaccer is one of the critical elements in our strategy to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Goa and the nation. We are proud to become the first state in India to adopt technology solutions to tackle coronavirus. I appeal to all our citizens to make use of the application to the fullest and take necessary safety measures.”

Innovaccer is a healthcare data activation platform company focusing on delivering effective healthcare through the use of pioneering analytics, clean and accurate data.

“When the world is struggling against the COVID-19, our spirit of ‘caring as one’ is still unshakable,” said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer in the statement, adding that the company believes partnership and collaboration is the key to tackling such a pandemic.

“We are helping our physicians triage demand during this pandemic with preparedness. I am optimistic that this partnership with the Government of Goa and the COVID-19 Practice Assistant solution will be essential in curbing this outbreak and combating it as one,” said Shashank.

