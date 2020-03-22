Kuwait's Pure Skins Wants To Help You Find The Best Beauty Treatment

Pure Skins is an online beauty services booking platform that help users find the best clinic with various options of beauty treatments in Kuwait.

March 22, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of a series on pioneering entrepreneurs in Kuwait that Entrepreneur Middle East has built in collaboration with Kuwait Finance House. Kuwait Finance House is considered a pioneer in Islamic finance or Sharia’a compliant banking, with it being the first Islamic bank established in 1977 in the State of Kuwait, and is today one of the foremost Islamic financial institutions in the world.



Launched in 2019 by Noura AlNasrallah, Latifa AlNasrallah and Shareefa AlShayaa, Pure Skins is an online beauty services booking platform to help users find the best clinic with various options of beauty treatments in Kuwait. Using the app available on the iOS Store and App Store, users can search for various clinic centers and book appointments.

With the aim to ease the process between beauty clinic and customers, the platform is designed to help find the right treatment, seek the desired price and book a suitable time and date. Serving both customers and beauty centers, the co-founders built a full system for the clinics that can be used as a main system for arranging and tracking appointments.

Pure Skins’ profit model is based on the clinic’s subscription to the platform and a percentage from each appointment. The response on the app has been positive, says co-founder and CEO AlNasrallah. Clinics have found the application easy to use and from the platform’s dashboard as it gave insights and prepared them for upcoming customers.

Source: Pure Skins

It seems to have gained popularity with Kuwait residents as it quickly rose the top chart in the App Store in its first few months. AlNasrallah says the app "sees more than 10 minutes of time on average per day, per user," with a growth rate of 200% of every month in terms of new users. And how do they with negative feedback? AlNasrallah notes that they consider negative criticism as constructive comment. For example, a customer stated how the application didn’t have a cancelling option, and so, the team immediately added the option to their application.

As for the future, the team is working on seeking new updates and options for the application. “Having a technology business can’t stop in one place, you have to follow the flow.”

Source: Pure Skins

Excerpt from a conversation with Noura AlNasrallah, co-founder and CEO, PureSkin

What are some of the main considerations that entrepreneurs should keep when starting up a business in Kuwait and why?

Do not commit with any company or financial authority. Their laws and subject change with time and [it will] not [be] stable, this will make you feel unsafe and this [is] the last thing you want during your journey of building your dream, you will have enough pressure .

What are some of the opportunities that you see available in the Kuwaiti market today and what would be your advice to aspiring entrepreneurs?

Start your dream without any second thoughts, you have to risk many things to reach you main goal and every single step will make you learn new things. Ups and downs happen and don't give up from the first struggle. Kuwait is full of opportunities and our government made it very easy to start a business. Do not miss this opportunity.

Related: Kuwait-Headquartered Edtech Platform Dawrat Offers Courses And Workshops From Industry Experts