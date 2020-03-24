Get a Real Job

From Climbing Everest to Being Trapped on a Deserted Island: Confessions of a Serial Adventure

On this week's episode of 'Get a Real Job,' Lukas Furtenbach explains his company's quest to make mountain adventures faster and safer. Let's go!
From Climbing Everest to Being Trapped on a Deserted Island: Confessions of a Serial Adventure
Image credit: Furtenbach Adventures
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read

Lukas Furtenbach was born and raised in the Austrian Alps, so maybe it doesn't come as a huge surprise that he has an enduring love of mountain climbing. But what might come as a surprise is his distaste for risk. Getting hurt or dying is nobody's idea of a good time, and so for over a decade, Furtenbach has dedicated himself to making mountaineering more accessible and safe for his clients. Furtenbach Adventures has devised an ingenious method for acclimatizing adventurers for life at 20,000 feet from the comfort of their living rooms.

Listen in as Furtenbach explains his innovative training system, and also offers some useful advice is you ever find yourself stranded on a deserted island.

Thanks for listening! Subscribe here and please leave us a comment.

