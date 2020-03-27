Less Is More: Lenovo Thinkcentre M90N-1 Nano

This small machine packs the same power of a full-size desktop with the space-saving convenience of a laptop.

Lenovo has introduced the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano, the world’s smallest desktop, but don’t be fooled by its size. This small machine packs the same power of a full-size desktop with the space-saving convenience of a laptop.

With fully functional USB Type-C Gen2 and USB 3.1 Gen2 ports located on the front and back of the device, multiple displays, docks and other hardware options can be connected with ease. And, the ability to be powered using just one cable makes it ideal for a clutter-free workspace.

With regard to safety, the desktop's HW TPM 2.0 chip encrypts data to keep sensitive data secure, while the Kensington lock slot enables you to physically secure the device to an immovable object, protecting it from risk of theft. With its Modern Standby feature, users can receive emails, VoIP calls, and instant messages, all while remaining in standby mode.

Powered by the 8th generation Intel® processors and backed by SSD storage, the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano makes everyday computing effortless, whether you’re in the office, or on the go.

