Technology

Less Is More: Lenovo Thinkcentre M90N-1 Nano

This small machine packs the same power of a full-size desktop with the space-saving convenience of a laptop.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Less Is More: Lenovo Thinkcentre M90N-1 Nano
Image credit: Lenovo
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lenovo has introduced the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano, the world’s smallest desktop, but don’t be fooled by its size. This small machine packs the same power of a full-size desktop with the space-saving convenience of a laptop.

With fully functional USB Type-C Gen2 and USB 3.1 Gen2 ports located on the front and back of the device, multiple displays, docks and other hardware options can be connected with ease. And, the ability to be powered using just one cable makes it ideal for a clutter-free workspace.

Related: Switch It Up: Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab

Photo credit: Lenovo

With regard to safety, the desktop's HW TPM 2.0 chip encrypts data to keep sensitive data secure, while the Kensington lock slot enables you to physically secure the device to an immovable object, protecting it from risk of theft. With its Modern Standby feature, users can receive emails, VoIP calls, and instant messages, all while remaining in standby mode.

Powered by the 8th generation Intel® processors and backed by SSD storage, the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano makes everyday computing effortless, whether you’re in the office, or on the go. 

Related: Take A Spin: Acer Spin 5

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

6 Tricks You Need to Know About Zoom

Technology

How Blockchain Is Revolutionizing Business-Communication Networks

Technology

How Enterprise Companies Are Changing Recruitment With AI